Seremban’s Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital emergency department starts food bank for the needy in conjunction with Ramadan

Food bank corner is located outside HTJ’s emergency department where it’s accessible to the public. — Picture from Facebook/HospitalTuankuJa’afarSeremban

PETALING JAYA, April 16 — Seremban Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital’s (HTJ) emergency department has set-up a food bank corner for anyone in need.

The food bank was launched in conjunction with the Ramadan month, where food such as cooking oil, sardines, salt and biscuits are provided to anyone in need, including its hospital staff.

Emergency and trauma department head Dr Suhaimi Mahmud told Malay Mail that the food bank was set-up on April 13 to help the public get food resources.

“Many hospital-goers are poor and are in need of food resources.

“What’s a better way to help the public and also our hospital staff in need than to have the food bank corner where everyone can access it?

“And a hospital as a public place can reach out to those in need since many come in and out of the hospital on a daily basis.”

Dr Suhaimi, who is also an emergency physician consultant, said that initially the emergency department team planned to fork out their own money to buy dry food provisions and place it outside the department.

“But since the first day, people who have seen the initiative have donated money and food provisions.

“There is no restriction as anyone can take in as many items as they want to as long as they need them,” he said.

Dr Suhaimi hoped that the food bank corner would be there even after Ramadan as many people were in need especially amid such trying times.

Many praised Dr Suhaimi and his team for launching the food bank initiative, saying that despite the hospital staff having so much work to do, they still thought of the community.

Anyone willing to donate food items or money can surf this website.