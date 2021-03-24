Bangkok’s Songkran organisers to replace street splashing with ‘holy water tunnel’ to fend off Covid-19

Revellers at a foam party during Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand on April 14, 2017. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PETALING JAYA, Mar 24 — Songkran celebrations will be making a watered-down comeback in Bangkok next month with a “holy water tunnel” set to greet guests.

Coconuts Bangkok reported that health officials will prohibit water fights during the Thai New Year, which falls on April 13, due to health and safety concerns surrounding Covid-19.

Instead, visitors can expect to walk through a tunnel at Khaosan Road that will shower them with water blessed by local monks.

Khaosan Road Business Association president Sa-nga Ruangwattanakul told Coconuts Bangkok that strict protocols are in place to prevent water fights from breaking out and any buckets and water guns will be confiscated at the entrance.

Activities will be limited to more tame affairs that allow for physical distancing, such as pouring water over images of the Buddha and a flower parade that will make its way to the Wat Bowonniwet temple.

Ruangwattanakul added that vendors will be allowed to open from noon until 7pm throughout the festival period.

Songkran typically draws thousands of tourists and merrymakers to Thailand each year which turns it into a ripe opportunity for vendors.

Before the pandemic, the Khaosan Road Business Association could make up to THB10 million (RM1.3 million) a day during the celebrations.

Covid-19 has effectively transformed Khaosan Road into a ghost town, with the usual hustle and bustle of backpackers nowhere to be found after international borders were shut to prevent the virus from spreading.

Ruangwattanakul is concerned that a new wave of Covid-19 cases in Bangkok will not provide respite for vendors who have suffered a tough year due to lockdown restrictions.

“I don’t think that many Thais will come (for Songkran) either, because they are still in fear with a new cluster emerging and warnings made by health officials,” he said.

Songkran has not been celebrated in Thailand since 2018, as the king’s coronation ceremony in 2019 and the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 prevented the usual water fights and foam parties from taking place.