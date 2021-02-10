Touch ‘n Go reintroduces ‘eAngpow’ feature on eWallet app to keep ang pow giving tradition alive during MCO

The eWallet app will allow Malaysians to transfer ang pow to family and friends across the country without having to travel. — Picture courtesy of Touch ‘n Go

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PETALING JAYA, Feb 10 — Chinese New Year celebrations will be a little different this year.

The re-implementation of the movement control order (MCO) has restricted family functions to consist of only close family members, meaning that celebrations will be muted, to say the least.

Despite the limitations with festivities this year, Touch ‘n Go (TNG) is keen to help Malaysian families keep the tradition of giving out ang pow alive, even if you can’t visit your loved ones.

To keep the tradition alive, TNG is bringing back its eAngpow feature on the eWallet app for the second year running in a bid to liven up festivities and also provide a convenient solution for users to transfer money to their family and friends, both near and far.

TNG Digital’s chief executive officer Ignatius Ong said in a press release that this “modern” way of gifting ang pow provides Malaysians with an accessible solution to maintain the tradition while overcoming the limitations of travel.

“CNY is a representation of the Malaysian culture. Though it is often associated with visits and gatherings with family members, it is different this time,” said Ong.

“But that does not mean Malaysians should disconnect from each other. Instead, switching to a digital platform such as TNG’s eWallet serves a similar purpose of connecting and reconnecting with your loved ones in a safer way.”

He added that with the eAngpow feature, Malaysians now have a safe option to maintain the tradition, albeit in a cashless manner.

Users may transfer their preferred amount to any friend or family member across the country, at any time of the day and without any hidden or added fees as well, via the eWallet app.

A step by step guide to using the eAngpow feature. — Picture courtesy of Touch ‘n Go

All you’d need to do is simply launch the app, tap on “transfer”, select your recipient, enter your preferred amount and type a greeting before hitting “confirm” to transfer the funds.

Greetings are available in multiple languages as well including English, Malay and Chinese to suit the different needs of TNG users.

The eAngpow feature will be available for Malaysians to use from now until February 27.

But that’s not all that TNG has to offer its users this CNY as consumers can continue shopping for groceries, clothes, decorations, food and gifts via the eWallet app.

With more transactions being conducted online due to the MCO, TNG eWallet users can also try their luck out winning cashback vouchers via the Goal Hunter CNY edition contest.

The contest reintroduces the Fatt Choy Angpow cashback vouchers which offer a wide range of vouchers up to RM288 and is available for users throughout the month of February.

To take part in the contest, users will have to collect “stamps” by making transactions on the app, with a transaction as low as RM10 earning them one stamp.

With two collected stamps, users may select a reward of their choice from a pool of over 20 vouchers and one user may claim up to five cashback vouchers a month, giving them five tries at the Fatt Choy Angpow’s largest denomination.

For users looking to complete their dinner spreads this CNY, TNG’s eWallet also offers an array of food and grocery items via its delivery partners including EASI (formerly known as Hungry), Runningman, The Lorry, Riding Pink, MULA Eats and BungkusIT.

The delivery partners also award free yee sang to lucky users as well as a chance to win a lucky draw valued up to RM888.

For more information, you can download TNG’s eWallet app or surf over to https://www.tngdigital.com.my/