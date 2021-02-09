A blooming season: Four types of plants that are auspicious for Chinese New Year

A pineapple shaped bamboo at Weng Hoa Flower Boutique in Kuala Lumpur. ― Picture by Arif Zikri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 ― Decorations have always been an important part of Chinese New Year with the belief that it promotes wealth, longevity, good fortune, and happiness.

As the Lunar New Year is just around the corner, Malay Mail spoke to feng shui master, Thean Y Nang or also known as Master Nang who explained about four types of plants that are considered auspicious for Chinese New Year.

He is a Buddhist disciple who received enlightenment from the Great Master in Nepal and Tibet in 1993.

He has 30 years of experience in feng Shui, fate and fortune analysis.

According to Feng Shui Master, Thean Y Nang, the Lucky Bamboos are a symbol for bringing wellbeing and promoting good health and wealth. ― Picture by Arif Zikri

Lucky Bamboos

Lucky Bamboos are known as a symbolic plant for bringing wellbeing in life aside from promoting good health and wealth.

However, according to Master Nang, in feng shui, lucky bamboos also help in preventing danger and in warding off evil spirits.

Besides that, the quantity of stalks and tier arrangements on the Lucky Bamboos also have a meaning on its own.

Each Lucky Bamboo stalk has a different meaning such as one stalk represents eternal love, profits, and superiority while two stalks mean high possibility of success in everything you do and teamwork.

Three stalks mean growth and vitality and as for four stalks, it can help in boosting learning ability that would be beneficial in one’s studies and career.

The list goes on until 10 stalks which represent flawlessness and perfection.

The meanings behind the number of stalks and tiers on Lucky Bamboos according to Feng Shui Master, Thean Y Nang.

As for the arrangement of tiers, Master Nang said that for Lucky Bamboos it was best to have either three, five or nine tiers.

This is because three tiers represent strong growth and vitality and it is believed to improve the owner’s career and business while five tiers represents the ultimate blessings granted by the Fu (fortune), Lu (wealth), Shou (longevity), Xi (happiness) and Gui (nobility).

Nine tiers represent eternity, endless of luck and harmonious relationships.

A blossoming Cherry Blossom at Weng Hoa Flower Boutique. ― Picture by Arif Zikri

Cherry Blossom

The Cherry Blossom is often associated with Chinese New Year as they usually bloom around the festive season.

Master Nang said the Cherry Blossom symbolised good fortune apart from being an emblem of love and affection that could enhance one’s love relationship.

Besides that, Master Nang added that a blossoming Cherry Blossom can also help improve one’s interpersonal relationship while also protecting them from evil spirits.

A dyed Pussy Willow at Weng Hoa Flower Boutique. ― Picture by Arif Zikri

Pussy Willow

This furry flower also holds a special place during the Lunar New Year as it is said to bring luck and prosperity.

Besides that, the Pussy Willow represents perseverance, elegance, and purity while also acting as a symbol for happiness, longevity and smooth going.

Hyacinth Bulb when fully bloomed will turn into a lavender-like flower. ― Picture by Arif Zikri

Hyacinth Bulb

This onion-looking plant which is also known for its fragrance is believed to emit positive energy to the owner’s spaces.

The Hyacinth Bulb which when bloomed will turn into a lavender-like flower, is also an auspicious plant that symbolises felicity, fruitfulness, everlasting love, optimistic and uplifting spirit.