Subang Jaya entrepreneur goes bald to raise RM37,000 for Children’s Wish Society of Malaysia (VIDEO)

New year, new hair: Paul Yung wanted to raise funds to help fulfil the wishes of terminally ill children in Malaysia. — Picture courtesy of SJ Echo, Paul Yung

PETALING JAYA, Jan 8 — Subang Jaya resident Paul Yung started 2021 with a bang by shaving his head bald to raise funds for the Children’s Wish Society of Malaysia (CWS).

The entrepreneur successfully raised a whopping RM37,000 to help fulfil the wishes of terminally ill children nationwide through the Subang Jaya-based charity.

Yung decided to take up the challenge after finding out that CWS wasn’t able to raise funds during its Jom Durian drive due to Covid-19.

He began campaigning from December 18 until Christmas Day, inviting friends, family and the public to help as much as they can.

Yung with his wife (left) and hairdresser during the ‘mane’ event that took place on New Year’s Day. — Picture courtesy of SJ Echo

“I am fairly proud of my hair. It’s ultra-fluffy and helps me look a bit taller.

“Anyway, this Christmas I’ve committed to do something I’ve never done before — I’m going to go bald for a cause,” Yung wrote on Facebook leading up to the shave.

He said in his post that the charity organisation needs RM100,000 a year to cover their expenses.

On New Year’s Day, Yung livestreamed his hair being shaved, which was done and dusted in under 15 minutes at a park.

“I was freaked out at the thought of shaving my head bald and I wondered how my daughter would react when she sees me after the shave,” he told community newspaper SJ Echo post-shave.

“I would like to thank the people at CWS for their great work, and for everyone who helped out and donated.

“In tough times like these, it’s important we do what we can to empower the community. I’m thankful for this opportunity to do my part.”

Family members, the CWS team and Subang Jaya assemblywoman Michelle Ng cheered him on while his head was being shaved.

After looking in the mirror, Yung said he might just keep his new ‘hairstyle’.