Malaysia’s first Esports City to open in Quill City Mall, aims to create sustainable Esports ecosystem

Malaysia's first Esports City is located in Quill City Mall, Kuala Lumpur. — Picture courtesy of Esports Business Network

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Malaysian Esports takes another step forward as Esports Business Network (EBN) announced Malaysia’s Esport City, which will be opening in Quill City Mall, Kuala Lumpur next year.

EBN is the result of a recent merger between Malaysia’s prominent Esports café, Orange Esports Cafe and award winning full-service Esport marketing agency, The Gaming Company.

The first of its kind RM4 million full-service EBN Esports City is located on the top floor of Quill City Mall in the heart of Kuala Lumpur is over 6,000 square meters, making it the biggest Esports facility in South-east Asia.

The EBN Esports City is equipped with the latest technology and support system to host world-class Esports tournaments, events and conventions.

The EBN Esports Arena can accommodate 1,000 people. — Picture courtesy of Esports Business Network

This also includes the EBN Esports Arena, a 990 square meter column-free event hall with production and broadcasting facilities to accommodate up to a 1,000 people.

EBN Esports City also includes a premium Esports café called the Orange Esports Club, a new headquarters for EBN and also three fully equipped live broadcasting studios.

The Orange Esports Club also offers the Esport community a 360 degrees experiential space across PC, mobile and consoles to nurture a heightened Esports experience for both professional and casual gamers.

The EBN Esports City also has three fully equipped live broadcasting studios. — Picture courtesy of Esports Business Network

According to the EBN group chief executive officer, Adrian Gaffor, the launching of the EBN Esports City marks their first phase of developing a future proof ecosystem for the Esports communities as well as for marketing brands.

“Having been part of the fast growing Esports industry for close to two decades, we believe it is opportune to expand our offering and introduce a fresh concept to the market for both brands and communities.

“While 2020 has been a test of resilience given the global chaos with the health pandemic, nonetheless, Esports has experienced tremendous growth and accomplished outstanding milestones.

“We are poised to ride this wave of opportunity for the South-east Asia region,” he said.

Gaffor also said that the EBN Esports City will host the next The Corporate League tournament as well as the Ultimate Champions Tour for five versus five character-based tactical shooter game, Valorant, next year.

(From left) EBN executive chairman Frank Ng, EBN Group CEO Adrian Gaffor and The Gaming Company's production director Ian Tan. — Picture courtesy of Esports Business Network

EBN Esports City also follows the Strategic Plan for Esports Development which was launched by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Malaysia as a blueprint for the development and growth of the country’s Esports industry.

According to EBN executive chairman who also contributed to the drafting of the strategic plan, Frank Ng, they’re prepared to work closely with the government to create a sustainable Esports ecosystem that can prepare Malaysian Esports athletes to compete at international level.

“It is heartening to note that the government has allocated RM 15 million for Esports development in the 2021 federal budget.

“To stay ahead of the fast growing esports industry, Esports Business Network is concurrently working on other local and regional initiatives, which will be announced in 2021, to position Malaysia as Southeast Asia’s most active and attractive centre for Esports excellence,” Ng said.

The EBN Esports City will be opening their doors to the public by the end of March next year depending on the current Movement Controlled Order set by the government.

At present, Malaysia is ranked 21 globally with more than 14 million gamers and an estimated revenue of RM2 billion.