Iconic radio presenter Yasmin Yusoff is the Bahasa Malaysia voice of Waze (VIDEO)

PETALING JAYA, Oct 26 – She is best recognised by her voice and now, you can hear veteran radio presenter Datuk Yasmin Yusoff in your car as she helps you outsmart Malaysian traffic on Waze.

Users of the traffic navigation app can select the iconic entertainment personality’s voice in Bahasa Malaysia from the list available under ‘voice directions’.

The ex-Miss Universe Malaysia offers motorists turn-by-turn navigation directions as well as life-saving reminders such as putting on their seat belts and slowing down as they approach a red light.

Drivers will also recognise Malaysian expressions such as “alamak, miss!” when they miss an exit and “lubang lagi”, warning Wazers of potholes ahead.

“I tend to get frustrated with the mispronunciation of our street names and thought — why not do something and voice them myself?” Yasmin said in a press release.

“As I happen to be a professional voiceover artist, and also the original voice of the LRT, I thought it would be fun to do Waze too!

“All it took was for me to offer my voice in the Waze Malaysia Facebook group, and before I knew it, I was contacted, did an audition tape, and voila — I’m the Bahasa voice of Waze!”

The veteran actress and singer added that she only did turn-by-turn instructions this time but hopes she will be able to do street names one day.

The famed Malay-German radio announcer carved a successful career in showbusiness after representing Malaysia at the Miss Universe 1978 pageant in Acapulco, Mexico, winning second runner-up for Best National Costume.

Yasmin went on to become a radio presenter for Radio 4, also singing several songs in the late 70s to early 80s, acting in TV dramas and movies, talent managing, and producing several musicals to name a few.

Besides voice navigation from famous personalities, Waze also allows users to record their own voice using the ‘record new voice’ function under settings.