Malaysian indie artiste Liyana Fizi lets her Twitter account to be used for small business promotion during CMCO

Local independent artiste Liyana Fizi has reached out on her Twitter page to promote local small businesses. — Picture by Nazri Ibrahim

KUALA LUMPUR, October 14 — Local independent artiste Liyana Fizi is doing her part in helping small local businesses amid the newly-implemented conditional movement controlled order (CMCO).

Ahead of the CMCO, Liyana reached out on her Twitter page asking small businesses affected by the CMCO to tag her in their post so she could retweet it to her 100,000 plus followers.

Reason being is that she was giving back to her followers who previously supported her.

“I consider my followers on social media and on Twitter, my friends,” she said.

“They have always been there for me throughout the years — they bought my music and tshirts online, helped circulate flyers for my gigs through retweets, and also supported my small postcard business for a few years.”

“I remember how appreciative I felt to receive that kind of online support, so I want to give the same back,” she told Malay Mail.

If you own a small business, and you’re affected by the CMCO, please post your products & services here. Kita retweet 💚

— Liyana Fizi (@liyanafizi) October 12, 2020

She admitted that she was amazed at how creative small local businesses were.

“The way small businesses market their products, is so engaging and fun," she said.

“Malaysians are an enterprising lot, food, clothes, self care products, art and design, tuition services, you name it.

“I discovered so many cool and interesting things such as homemade organic sourdough banana bread, coconut clay beauty masks, ‘telur rebus’ (boiled egg) cookies, beautiful custom jewelry, fake eyelashes made from human hair and Durian Butter Chicken Sauce.”

Apart from that, the former Estrella lead vocalist also said that it was the best time for “kita jaga kita” and to always have each other's backs during this challenging time.

“As rakyat, we all need to stay at home for now, and find ways to stay positive and productive throughout the CMCO," she said.

“Although it’s challenging in so many different ways, for different people, I personally feel that the restriction is a good thing, with less movement, it helps to slow down the spread of the virus.

“To face this challenging time, let’s come together, support each other, and lend a helping hand in whatever way we can.”