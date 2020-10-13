Calling Malaysian scriptwriters! Here’s a chance to bring you storyboard ideas to life

Viu Malaysia, through the Viu Pitching Forum, is looking for local scriptwriters and directors. — Picture courtesy of Viu Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Attention upcoming and veteran scriptwriters!

Pan-regional leading OTT (Over-The-Top) video service provider, Viu Malaysia is looking for bright minds who are distinctively bold, unique and ready to offer concepts that are grounded in local context and are able to reach the younger generation.

Through the Viu Pitching Forum in Malaysia, it hopes to empower the local entertainment industry by creating opportunities for scriptwriters to hone their craft and further develop their stories.

The winner will see his or her story brought to life as a Viu Original production which will be aired in 2021 across Viu’s 16 markets globally.

Shortlisted participants will also get the chance to receive mentorship opportunities with renowned writers, directors and producers such as Razaisyam Rashid, Nam Ron and Douglas Lim.

Viu Malaysia and Indonesia Original Production head Sahana Kamath. — Picture courtesy of Viu Malaysia

According to the Viu Malaysia and Indonesia head of Original Production, Sahana Kamath, Viu is proud to be able to provide a global platform for the local industry to expand on.

“What we have learned over the past two years of producing Viu Originals in Malaysia is that there are a plethora of rich local stories yet to be told and unique Malaysian voices still to be heard.

“In bringing together the country’s most celebrated veterans and brightest up-and-comers via Viu Pitching Forum, we are sure to see path-breaking stories and forward-facing themes emerge,” she said in a press statement.

Viu has launched its first Viu Pitching Forum in Indonesia in 2016, which received widespread participation from the creative community as well as interest from brands and commercial partners.

The first pitching forum has also resulted in the producing of a few Viu Originals that were developed locally and has reached a global audience of millions.

Since their debut in Malaysia in 2018, Viu has released nine Viu Original productions and has garnered six regional awards at the 2019 Asian Academy Creative Awards with the latest being the ContentAsia Awards for its Asian adaptation of the Pretty Little Liars series