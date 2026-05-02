KAJANG, May 2 — A nine-year-old girl, feared drowned after falling into a drain and swept away by strong currents in Bandar Mahkota Cheras yesterday, often played in the area where the incident occurred.

Her mother, Nordina Zulkarnain, 34, said the open area next to the apartment was a popular spot for local children to play in, including her daughter Nur Qaseh Deandra Mohd Qayyum.

“She was playing there yesterday because it was a public holiday, hanging out with her friends from the apartment.

“After it happened, my second son, her brother, rushed home and told my husband and me,” she told reporters at the scene here today.

Nordina said her husband then immediately called emergency services for fire department assistance.

On the slippers and other items found in today’s search area, she confirmed they were not her daughter’s.

Day Two of a search and rescue for a nine-year-old girl who was swept away by strong currents in Bandar Mahkota Cheras, Selangor on May 1, 2026. — Bernama pic

Meanwhile, the victim’s grandfather, Zulkarnain Ahmad, 57, who rushed from Seremban to the scene yesterday, said he could not sleep at all since yesterday.

“Today I’m joining the rescue teams searching the area,” he said.

A search and rescue for a nine-year-old girl who was swept away by strong currents in Bandar Mahkota Cheras, Selangor on May 1, 2026, expands into the underground drainage system on Day Two.— Bernama pic

Media reports yesterday cited that a nine-year-old girl fell into a drain while chasing a ball, before being swept away by strong currents.

Firefighters received the emergency call about the incident at Sri Hijau Condominium at 7.08 pm. — Bernama