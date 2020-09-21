Japanese theme park for adults to open in Tokyo’s red-light district in October

Soft On Demand's theme park for adults to open in Tokyo's red-light district, Kabukicho next month. —Photo via Instagram/ yoshioka_asumi

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Japanese adult video producers Soft On Demand (SOD) will be opening a theme park for adults in Tokyo’s red-light district of Kabukicho on Oct 10.

Tokyo-based news site SoraNews24 reported that there would be different themes in the five floor building.

It noted each floor would feature a different theme.

The first floor is primarily for guidance and settling your bill, although there’s also a gift shop, sticker picture booth, and gacha capsule machines.

Down in the basement, the “Newcomer Adult Film Actress Floor,” is where you’ll find the SOD Fresh-faced Female Employee Pub, staffed by actresses whose SOD debuts are upcoming or just happened recently, serving food and drink in a casual, standing bar environment.

On the second floor,the Kakubutsu Salon is where customers can drink with women who work in the fuzoku industry, which encompasses hostess bars, erotic massage, and other entertainment services of a risqué nature.

The third floor, is the “Famous Adult Actress Floor,” features SOD’s core business with the presence of the company’s major on-screen talent, offering, “A space of dreams where you can become friends with famous adult film actresses while drinking” in the Syain Bar.

The fourth floor houses the Silent Bar, where SOD actresses clad in swimwear mix drinks for customers behind a one-way mirror, and private conversation between patrons is strictly prohibited in order to allow them to quietly contemplate the view.

Partitions will be employed to prevent spread of Covid-19 and all customers will be required to have their temperature checked before entering and to wear face masks while on the premises.

The portal added that unlike traditional hostess bar where the customer is expected to pay for whatever the hostess is drinking, it appears that SOD Land will only be charging customers for the food and drink they order for themselves, though there’s also an admission fee of 500 yen (RM19.76) per 30 minutes.