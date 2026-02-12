KOTA BHARU, Feb 12 — Chinese New Year decorations featuring Chinese calligraphy are much more than just artistic strokes of black ink on red paper, they represent a timeless ritual through which Chinese families convey their hopes for prosperity, harmony and renewal, displayed prominently at the entrance of their homes as they usher in the new year.

In Kelantan, this centuries-old heritage art form continues to live on in the hands of its practitioners, transcending cultures and generations, as Chinese calligraphy becomes a bridge that unites tradition, belief, and human values in a single soulful brushstroke.

Kelantan Calligraphy Association treasurer, Yeap Keng Hwa said that calligraphy commonly written for Chinese New Year celebrations is known as chun lian, or spring couplets — paired inscriptions pasted on the left and right sides of house doors — while the shorter inscription placed above the door is known as hengpi.

Chinese calligraphy written by Kelantan Calligraphy Association treasurer Yeap Keng Hwa as Chinese New Year decoration at Jalan Tok Hakim, Kota Bharu. — Bernama pic

He pointed out that the use of red paper symbolises spirit, courage, and good fortune, while the phrases written usually carry motivational meanings and prayers for a better start to the new year.

“The calligraphy are not mere decorations; they carry greetings, hopes, and prayers. For the ‘Year of the Horse’, for example, many phrases include elements of the horse, which symbolises speed, success, and good fortune,” he told Bernama recently.

Yeap said demand for calligraphy services usually increases about one to two months before Chinese New Year, with invitations coming from schools, shopping centers, associations, and night markets selling festive goods.

According to him, he is also invited to conduct calligraphy demonstrations and workshops at several locations, including Gua Musang, Kuala Krai, as well as various supermarkets and community programs throughout Kelantan.

Yeap shared that he has been actively involved in the art of calligraphy for nearly 20 years, although his interest began in childhood, encouraged by primary and secondary school teachers who recognised potential in his handwriting.

“In the past, I was asked to submit my writing three times a week. The teacher would comment, point out what was beautiful and what needed improvement. Those words of praise motivated me,” he said, adding that he was nervous at first, especially when writing in front of the public, but his confidence grew with continuous practice and experience.

Kelantan Calligraphy Association treasurer Yeap Keng Hwa writes Chinese calligraphy as Chinese New Year decoration at Jalan Tok Hakim, Kota Bharu. — Bernama pic

The most important skill in calligraphy is not merely technique, Yeap said, but continuity, natural flow, and the ‘spirit’ of the writing that emerges from the calligrapher’s soul.

“The writing must appear as a single whole; it cannot be that one word looks beautiful while another feels disconnected. Simplicity is the hardest, because what appears very simple often turns out to be the most complex,” he said.

Inspiration is spontaneous, and the writing must be done in a single uninterrupted flow so that the result appears alive, he said.

Innovation in calligraphy is important, including shaping characters to resemble zodiac symbols such as horses or snakes without losing the original structure of Chinese characters, Yeap said.

Interest in the art is very much alive, he said, including among youths in their early 20s from Pulai, Gua Musang, who actively communicate and analyze the beauty of calligraphy together.

“We hold calligraphy classes once a month. Our hope is that this art will continue as a heritage and a cultural bridge,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kelantan Calligraphy Association committee member Yeoh Eng Chew said Chinese calligraphy is a traditional culture that is centuries old but remains relevant to this day.

Kelantan Calligraphy Association treasurer Yeap Keng Hwa (left) and committee member Yeoh Eng Chew (right) show the Chinese New Year ‘chun lian’ spring couplets they wrote at Jalan Tok Hakim, Kota Bharu. — Bernama pic

He said hui chun or chun lian is an important element of Chinese New Year celebrations, symbolizing hopes for success, prosperity, and the well-being of families and businesses.

“The four main tools in Chinese calligraphy are known as the Four Treasures — the brush, ink, paper, and inkstone,” he said.

Yeoh, who is from Penang and has been living in Kelantan since 1985, said that despite the rapid development of digital technology, calligraphy remains relevant as a medium for conveying values, culture, and identity. — Bernama