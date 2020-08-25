Sold out in two days: KLIA’s first Airport Staycation with exclusive visit to fire station, ‘pinup’ firemen

You will have an opportunity to take pictures with these men when you sign up for Malaysia Airports' 'Airport Staycation' this weekend. — Photo via Facebook/ Airport Fire and Rescue Service-AFRS, KLIA

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — In an effort to turn Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) into a destination of its own, Malaysia Airports will be having its first airport staycation this weekend.

Collaborating with Sama-Sama Hotel KLIA and Airport Fire Rescue Service (AFRS), the promotion will be on for three days from August 29 to August 31.

A Malaysia Airports spokesman said the programme was the airport's efforts to support the government's call to promote local destinations.

“Guests will be able to enjoy an exclusive tour to the airport fire station on the airside which is the main highlight of the staycation programme,” she said.

Younger guests can participate in the Little Chef ‘Cilik’ programme at the hotel while adults will be provided special access to the KLIA Crazy Sale and Cuti-Cuti Malaysia Mini Travel Fair that is held during the same weekend.

The spokesman added that during a tour to the AFRS, guests will get to ride on the fire truck, learn to use firefighting equipment and participate in “The Great Escape” Challenge where it is a simulation activity of escaping from a “burning building”.

“There will also be Insta moments with our fit and strong ‘pinup’ firemen,” she said.

The spokesman added the promotion was sold out in two days after it was announced.

“We are still receiving enquiries and booking requests despite being fully booked,” she said, adding that Malaysia Airports was looking at opening more slots in the coming months.

Asked if it was possible for guests to opt for a visit to AFRS only, the spokesman said it was not as the fire station was located in an area that was not accessible to the public.

“So, our Airport Staycation will provide guests with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to

access the fire station and have a memorable experience at the same time.”

For details, check Malaysia Airports Facebook page.