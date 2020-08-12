Jeff Tweedy’s new book will teach you how to write a song

Mavis Staples and Jeff Tweedy are seen before the 39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors on December 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 12 — How to Write One Song: Loving the Things We Create and How They Love Us Back will delve into the creative process and share songwriting tips from the Wilco frontman.

Wilco lead singer and guitarist Jeff Tweedy has a second book in the works.

How to Write One Song follows Tweedy’s 2018 memoir, Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back), which told the story of his childhood, his career with Uncle Tupelo and Wilco, and his struggles with depression and addiction.

The book, per a statement, will help readers demystify the intimidating process of putting lyrics and music together, as well as highlight the importance of creativity in our lives. Tweedy will share stories about his own work and give practical advice on how a budding songwriter can get past self-defeating thoughts, work their way out of a writing rut and learn to build “a creative habit.”

Why only one song? The book’s description says, “The idea of becoming a capital-S songwriter can seem daunting, but approached as a focused, self-contained event, the mystery and fear subsides, and songwriting becomes an exciting pursuit.”

On his website, the musician said, “The feeling I get when I write — the sense that time is simultaneously expanding and disappearing — that I’m simultaneously more me and also free of me — is the main reason I wanted to put my thoughts on songwriting down in book form to share with everyone so inclined.”

Tweedy, 52, has released 18 albums, including two solo records. 2019 saw the release of two albums — solo project Warmer, a companion to 2018’s Warm, featuring his son Spencer Tweedy, as well as Wilco’s album Ode to Joy.

While Wilco’s tour with Sleater-Kinney has been pushed to 2021, fans did get a new song, Tell Your Friends, earlier this year. Bandmates Glenn Kotche and Tweedy also appeared on Mavis Staples’ April single All in It Together.

How to Write One Song is out October 13. Preorders are open here. — AFP-Relaxnews