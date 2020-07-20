Famous Japanese discount store Don Don Donki to open first Malaysian outlet in Lot 10 by early 2021

The popular discount retail chain will be coming to Malaysian stores next year. — Pictures from Instagram/donkisg and Facebook/Lot10KL

PETALING JAYA, July 20 — Bargain hunters have much to look forward to in 2021 as popular Japanese discount store Don Don Donki will be opening its first Malaysian outlet at Lot 10 in Bukit Bintang next year.

The chain, which is a sister brand to Don Quijote in Japan, is famous for its wide array of affordable items ranging from homeware and electronics, cosmetics and beauty items, stationery, lifestyle accessories, and other fun and quirky items.

It will be owned and operated by Pan Pacific Retail Management (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, the Malaysian sub-subsidiary of Pan Pacific International Holdings which runs the Don Quijote chain in Japan.

Visitors who emerge from the Bukit Bintang MRT exit facing Lot 10 can find Don Don Donki at a street-front store which will also be next to the mall’s new entrance, itself to be completed in the final quarter of 2020.

Customers can find anything from food and drinks to cosmetic products to suit your every need. — Pictures from Instagram/donkisg

“Pan Pacific Retail Management is strategic in choosing our iconic mall for its unbeatable location to attract not just the locals but also to capture the heavy tourist traffic from the dense cluster of hotels in and around Bukit Bintang.

“We’ve seen the organic and viral buzz in recent days discussing this upcoming opening and are delighted by the excitement among Don Don Donki fans. We cannot wait for it to open too,” YTL Land and Development vice president Joseph Yeoh said in a press release.

Lot 10 previously generated excitement after they offered teasers on their Facebook page last week about their new tenant.

Don Don Donki first forayed into the Southeast Asian market with its maiden store launched in Singapore’s famous retail haven Orchard Road in December 2017.

The brand later expanded with stores in Thailand and Hong Kong in 2019.

Don Don Donki traces its roots back to the first-ever Don Quijote store which opened in Fucho, Tokyo in March 1989 and quickly grew into a household name thanks to its unbeatable prices and wide selection of products.