Covid-19: India restaurant serves 'Mask Parottas’ to encourage use of face mask

Temple City in Madurai, India has gone viral thanks to their Mask Parottas dish. — Picture by Twitter/GCheriyan

PETALING JAYA, July 13 — Temple City in Madurai, India is fast becoming a hit for their specially curated meal amid the Covid-19 pandemic — Mask Parottas.

According to Times of India, the idea of creating the edible face mask came about when restaurant owner Lakshmana Kumar noticed that many were not wearing the protective gear when heading out.

“The recent spike in Madurai’s Covid-19 cases also prompted me to create the parottas so that customers who eat in my restaurant would get used to the concept of face masks and wearing the actual ones.

“The layers of the mask parottas are tactfully kneaded in dough, and we also have a face mask as a guideline to follow the shape and size exactly.”

Lakshmana Kumar also said that initially the restaurant would serve the parottas in the evening, but because of the increasing demand for the parottas, the restaurant has also been serving the dish for breakfast.

“Free masks are also handed out to all our customers to raise awareness about the importance of wearing the Covid-19 headgear.”

Priced at 50 rupees (RM2.83), the masks have captured the attention of many customers and have also gone viral on social media platforms.

Parotta is used to describe the flaky, layered bread made of refined wheat flour.

It is also a popular South Indian street food especially in the states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

People have also taken to social media to share pictures of the edible face masks and praising the Temple City's newly curated dish.

@GCheriyan commented : “Corona Cuisine? Madurai Restaurant is Serving Mask Parottas for Covid-19 Awareness.”

@ArjunNamboo, on the other hand, said : “Mask parottas in Madurai. Art could be in all forms.”