Woman in China gifts a tonne of onions to ex-boyfriend for not crying over break-up

The delivery man spent more than five hours to send one tonne of onions to Si's home in Shandong, China. — Unsplash/Goh Rhy Yan pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.

For a woman in Shandong, China — it was sending a tonne of onions to her ex-boyfriend to teach him a lesson for not crying over their break-up.

Chinese portal The Paper reported that the woman from Zibo in the eastern Chinese province had decided on the ‘gift’ as she was unhappy her ex-boyfriend was not showing any emotions despite the break-up.

The couple had known each other for about a year before the recent break-up.

Contacted by the portal, the woman, surnamed Zhao, said she cried for three days after the break-up and to make her ex-boyfriend cry too, she decided on the gift with specific instructions for it to placed it in front of the man's house and not to return the items to sender.

To ensure the man cries, she even put in extra money to place a note in her package that says: ‘Ex! I cried for three days, now is your turn to cry!’”

To send Zhao's orders, the delivery man spent more than five hours delivering the onions to the ex-boyfriend's door.

The man identified as ‘Si’ however, didn’t shed any tears as expected.

Speaking to the portal, he said, “I sold the onions and got 1,000 yuan (about RM612) from the sale.”

He added that he decided to break up with Zhao due to her unreasonable behaviour.

“My ex-girlfriend goes around telling people that I do not cry despite breaking up. Am I a scum for not crying after the break-up?”