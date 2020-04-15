Miss World Malaysia 2019 devotes off days from Covid-19 frontline work to help the needy in KL, Seremban

Hospital Putrajaya frontliner Dr Nisha Thayananthan delivers essentials to the needy on her off days. – Picture via Instagram/nisharaspberries

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Apart from being part of the frontline squad fighting the Covid-19 disease, a beauty queen doctor from Hospital Putrajaya has devoted her off days to help the needy who are facing challenges due to the pandemic.

Dr Nisha Thayananthan proved to be worthy of being the titleholder of the Miss World Malaysia 2019 “Beauty with a Purpose Award” by making a difference in the lives of the underprivileged community in Kuala Lumpur and Seremban, where she comes from.

The medical doctor, who is also Persatuan Kesejahteraan Rakyat Malaysia ambassador, has been driving to various locations to deliver daily essentials like rice, cooking oil and milk to low-income groups.

Dr Nisha told Bernama that the worthy habit of giving back to the less fortunate roots back to her childhood when her dad used to take the family to villages to distribute groceries to the underprivileged.

“I was taught to give more than to receive, especially to the less fortunate.

“Along this journey, I've come across people who are suffering, especially during the ongoing movement control order (MCO) to contain Covid-19,” she added.

Dr Nisha, who is also being part of humanitarian missions, said many people in need have been contacting her for help ever since the global pandemic started.

“Most of the times I fork out my own pocket money to help these people and often use my days off by engaging in charity, ” said Dr Nisha, whose mother runs an elderly care home as well as a shelter for abandoned animals, both in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

“During this crisis, my colleagues have made heart-breaking sacrifices to save lives, by working day and night, staying away from their loved ones to deliver their care to those who are affected.”

She also urged the public to be vigilant and stay home, while the medical frontliners continue to eradicate the infectious disease.

Those interested to contribute in cash or kind to help the disadvantaged who are affected by Covid-19 can contact Dr Nisha via email at [email protected].