BEIJING, Feb 14 — Enthralled by last year’s viral underground cat subway stop?

Well, creator Xing Zhilei has returned with a whole upgrade creating a full station that even includes a ticketing counter manned by a chinchilla.

After the reaction to his previous video showing an adorable working subway stop that even had a working little train and opening subway doors, Xing decided to up the ante by upgrading the stop to a full station with two floors and stairs.

That wasn’t the only upgrade – Xing had previously gone viral for creating a cat condo with a working tap and a stove as well as a small lift, even expanding it into a full-on Cat Town with a supermarket, cinema, billiards hall and even a foot spa centre.

This time he added Chinese New Year touches and shot a whole video showing his cats getting on the subway, visiting their condo with upgraded and working smart devices, and then stopping by the supermarket.

Xing has shared that he is self-taught, learning carpentry, welding and even 3D modelling and printing to make his little cat world a reality and his videos are also labeled ‘Not Made with AI’ to further emphasise that he did it all with his own hard work.