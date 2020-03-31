Malaysia receives 100,000 face masks from China’s Tencent, Fosun foundations

China-based Tencent and Fosun foundations donate 100,000 face masks to Malaysia. ― Picture courtesy of Tencent Foundation

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 ― Two foundations from China have extended assistance to Malaysia by donating 100,000 face masks in the effort to battle the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Tencent Foundation in partnership with Fosun Foundation has stepped forward to assist the country's medical frontliners to curb the spread of the virus, which has so far infected 2,626 people and claimed 37 lives locally.

The foundations, with support from the People’s Republic of China’s embassy, brought in 100,000 surgical and N95 respirator masks over the weekend to distribute to the medical frontliners.

Tencent Foundation chairman Leon Guo said they hope to be able to play a part in helping and saving those who are affected by the pandemic.

“By procuring and delivering the necessary supplies to the frontliners, we want to ensure we can help in some ways for them to safely do their job,” he added.

Tencent has also committed to a US$100 million (RM431 million) Global Anti-pandemic Fund to support international efforts against the virus.

The Fund will initially focus on the sourcing and donation of medical supplies such as personal protective equipment and other essential products for hospitals and frontline healthcare workers.