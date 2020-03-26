Fighting Covid-19 with art: Fahmi Reza will sketch your portrait in exchange for donations to the needy

The political artist is taking commissions to encourage the public to donate to those who are struggling under the movement control order. — Combination image by Choo Choy May and via Twitter/kuasiswa

PETALING JAYA, March 26 — Graphic designer Mohd Fahmi Reza Mohd Zarin is taking commissions for personalised portraits in exchange for a donation to any organisation listed under the #KitaJagaKita movement.

#KitaJagaKita is an umbrella movement that aims to connect NGOs, activist groups and everyday Malaysians who want to help those who are struggling under the movement control order (MCO), which came into effect on March 18.

Fahmi proposed the idea of donating to groups under the movement on Tuesday night in a Twitter post and was met with a positive response from his followers.

By showing proof of a RM50 donation, he will produce a simple outline sketch of your likeness while a donation of RM250 gets you a customised portrait in the style of your choosing.

Siapa nak aku designkan portrait utk profile pic korang? But I don't want payment. Instead, aku ingat nak buka offer ni pada mereka yg donate (satu jumlah minima) pada mana2 grassroots initiatives #KitaJagaKita yg melawan #COVID19.



Nak check dulu kalau ada sesiapa berminat? ✋ pic.twitter.com/qyLURyUZ9U — Fahmi Reza (@kuasasiswa) March 24, 2020

The first batch of commissions was completed yesterday, including one from an individual who requested a sketch in the style of Fahmi Reza’s famous clown caricature of ex-prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Batch pertama profile pic yang aku design semalam. Terima kasih kepada semua geng yang menderma! Hasil daripada design ni sebanyak RM1,400 telah didermakan kepada inisiatif-inisiatif melawan COVID-19. Slot untuk batch kedua dibuka hari ini. #LawanCOVID19DenganSeni #KitaJagaKita pic.twitter.com/WPw7eiSyNg — Fahmi Reza (@kuasasiswa) March 26, 2020

“Thank you so much to the gang who donated! These designs have resulted in RM1,400 in donations to initiatives fighting Covid-19,” Fahmi Reza wrote in Malay, along with a hashtag that translates to #FightingCovid19WithArt.

One Twitter user even managed to get the vocal political artist, who usually doesn’t take commissions, to sketch portraits of two four-legged friends.