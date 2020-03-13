Do penis enlargement supplements really work? Malaysian expert weighs in

Studies suggest that size is an overrated way to rate one’s sexual abilities. – Picture from Pxhere.com

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Penis size is a common source of anxiety among most men.

The physical insecurities and stereotypes about phallus’ size have fueled a multimillion-dollar penis enlargement or “male enhancement” industry in the past decade.

It is estimated that the global market size will grow by US$160 million (RM684 million) by 2023.

But can a person increase the size of their penis using “enlargement” products?

Malay Mail reached out to consultant urologist Professor Dr George Lee Eng Geap to get the facts about what to expect from male-enhancement pills, parches, lotions and surgeries.

According to Dr Lee, several methods have been proposed to increase the size of the penis, which can generally be divided into surgery, physical application, pills and lotions.

He agreed those surgical methods are considered the most scientifically robust ways to enlarge the male genitalia, while other methods are considered unproven.

He noted that there are a variety of penile supplements available online which can come in the form of pills, patches and ointment.

However, citing recent analysis on the products, Dr Lee said it was found that the products contain standard ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, hormones and herbs.

“The analysis also revealed that the claim of induction of penile size increase had no scientific basis and may even be considered harmful.”

He added that the testimonial evidence about the products may be placebo in nature and generally anecdotal.

The risks and side effects

To date, Dr Lee said there is no lotion or potion — that claim to induce penile enlargement — can stand the scrutiny of science.

Referencing the American Urological Association, Dr Lee said the association considers the division of suspensory ligament and the injections of fat, dermal fillers, silicone gels not shown to be efficacious or safe.

“In fact, all the procedures are noted to be associated with scarring, leading to penile shrinkage and erectile dysfunction.”

Dr Lee also clarified that the consumption of the supplements that contain vitamins and harmless herbs will have no risks and side effects.

However, he warned that adulterated supplements such as steroids, hormones or medicines such as Sildenafil will have the risks to patients who are contraindicated to have such ingredients.

“Patients with heart disease or certain cancers such as prostate cancer will be at risks.”

When should you consider surgical methods?

The need for penis-enlargement surgery is typically rare and is mostly reserved for men with micropenis.

According to Dr Lee, micropenis refers to an abnormally small penis size with an erect penile length that is at least 2.5 standard deviations smaller than the normal human penis.

“It is generally acceptable to have the measurement of less than 7cm long, as compared to the average erect penis of 12.5cm.

“This is believed to affect 0.6 per cent of the general population,” he added.

The surgical techniques to enhance the penile sizes include the release of suspensory ligaments and penile augmentation techniques.

Dr Lee explained that the suspensory ligament of the human penis is the structure at the base of the pubic bone that plays a role to hold the penis steady.

“This tends to refract the penis inwards during a flaccid state.

“Cutting the ligaments is proven to increase the flaccid length of the penis, but the overall increase in erect length is less pronounced.

“The operation is also well known to cause difficulties in stabilising the penis during penetration,” he added.

For the uninitiated, penile augmentation is a technique to engorge the girth of the penis by injecting bulking materials or grafting fat cells into the shaft of the penis.

Although the bulking material injections such as silicon and fat can make the penis look and feel more engorged, Dr Lee said aesthetically the penis may look deformed and the increase in size is noted to disappear with time.