Bedridden with shingles, Chef Wan praised by social media users for taking care of ill ex-wife

PETALING JAYA, Feb 27 — Chef Wan’s daughter Serina Redzuawan took to social media to explain how tough life has been for her family recently.
The 37-year-old explained that both her parents, Datuk Redzuawan Ismail or Chef Wan and Norhayati Ayub, were both unwell and admitted in hospital.
Ya Allah..mula mula dapat berita pasal mama nak kena operate potong kaki, rasa berpusing dunia kejap.Jadi kelu tak boleh berkata kata, tak tau macam mana nak bagi tau pada mama hakikat ni, doktor pakar minta anak sampaikan sendiri pada ibu. I tau mama tentu kecewa & menangis. I kuatkan hati doa banyak pada Allah beri kekuatan, lepas i pujuk dan explain kenapa kena potong juga sebab nak selamatkan nyawa mama, dia boleh terima & redha. Dia nangis sedih. I peluk cium dia bagi semangat. Nak ucap terima kasih juga pada Abg @abibsyedali @scarlett_requiem Wawa datang lawat mama, beri motivasi & semangat .Moga Allah swt membalas jasa baik kalian. Doakan mama selamat operation ya semua.Ujian yg berat for me & keluarga. I redha atas ketentuan Allah SWT.
What’s worse for Serina was that doctors have said that her mother needed amputation surgery as the condition of the diabetes sores on her legs were worsening.
“When I first got the news that my mother needs to amputate her leg, I felt the whole world was spinning,” said Serina.
“I didn’t know what to say or how to tell her because the doctor said that it would be better if she heard it from me.
“I knew she was going to be sad and cry. But after praying to God and explaining to her that it could save her life, she cried but she accepted it.”
At the same time, her father Chef Wan, is also unwell, as he is down with the shingles after experiencing painful, burning sensations on his right leg.
My daughter visiting me after visiting her mother at GH hospital. Her diabetes sore from the leg has turned to gangrine and from the MRI showed that there no way to save her leg except to be amputated asap. Otherwise it can destroy the heart and she can die due to the infection spresding up wards to other organs too. We were told today even the second leg with sore also need to be amputated. But they will do one first as she has a weak heart and loosing 2 legs at the same time is too much for her. We were told to think about this asap and make our quick decision. However the dr said there risk from this amputation as her heart is also weak. She can die from this operation too! This really put us in a difficult position. To amputate or not still we are taking the risk. I was told by my son yesterday that she was so depressed hearing this new. As devastated as we are as families we all have warn her about her eating habits for years knowing she is suffering from diabetes. She would not take my advice and i kind of expected this one day would happened. By late dad was the same. He died of diabetes after they amputated his leg after 2 years. At that time his 2nd leg was going to be amputated too but he had a heart attack and passed away 7 years ago. So sad to hear this new. I told my daughter what i can do now after the surgery is to hire a nurse to care for her and care for her at my home with my mother. Its difficult for the kids to care for her as they are busy with their work. At least i have my maid, her current maid which i hire too and my driver to take her to her 3x a week dialysis. Omg such a huge challenge and responsibilities i will need to face now. My home soon will turn to be a nursing home dah. But what to do. She the mother of my children. The least i could do is to comfort her in the remaining of her life. Life is indeed a huge challenge but one must always make that sacrificies. Tak kan kita nak sia2 kan dia. May Allah give me the strength..Insyallah.
While visiting Chef Wan at the hospital to check up on him and share the news about her mother and his ex-wife earlier in the week, Serina may have felt a little at ease as her dad openly talked about how he plans to support and care for Norhayati after her amputation surgery
“Her diabetes sore from the leg has turned to gangrene,” said the post.
“The MRIs showed that there’s no way to save her leg except to amputate it as soon as possible, otherwise it can destroy her heart or cause an infection.”
He added that their family were later told that Norhayati would have to amputate her other leg as well, but that it was important for her to receive amputation surgery to prevent any further complications.
“They will do the first one because she has a weak heart and losing two legs at the same time is too much for her,” said Chef Wan.
“We were told to think about it and make our decision quickly. However, the doctor said there is also a risk that she could die from the operation because her heart is so weak.”
Despite the overwhelming circumstances, while still recovering from shingles himself, Chef Wan expressed that he would make sure his ex-wife is cared for after her surgery.
Being hospitalised the last 2 days for Shingle / Kayap. Before my full medical check up i felt my right leg nerve sensitive and painful. Its like A burning sensation. I asked my Dr and they did the blood test and Ultrasound and suspected it was Hernia. I was even tested for prostate too but came out positive. Despite all my medical check up looking good i discovered the next day all this small sore like chicken pox appearing only on my leg. Omg the pain all night was unberable and i had to be admitted. Dr comfirmed its Shingles and inmediately gave me all this anti viral drip to destroy them from attacking my nerves and gave me pain killer too. Lucky i got it treated inmediately before it spread on my upper leg where the L 5 nerves is. The Dr and specialist at Gleneagle hospital are really fabulous. They even run MRI test just incase if i have a slip disc but result were good. So they confirmed that the pain is not from my Hernia at all but from this nerve being attack. They act on my Shingles inmediately so that i have less pain. Alhamdulilah.
“I told my daughter that what I can do now is to hire a nurse to care for her at my home with my mother,” said Chef Wan.
“It’s difficult for the kids to care for her because they’re busy with work. At least I have my maid, her (Norhayati’s) current maid and my driver to take her for dialysis three times a week.”
While he acknowledged that it would be a challenge, Chef Wan mentioned that he couldn’t just “leave her be” after their history together.
“She is the mother of my children. The least I could do is to comfort her in the remainder of her life. Life is indeed a big challenge but one must always make sacrifices,” he said.
Chef Wan’s post has since garnered over 36,000 likes and 3,000 comments on Instagram as many social media users admired his selflessness and care for his loved ones.
“You’re such a noble and caring person. You’re right. Family and loved ones always come first. I wish you all the best and a speedy recovery,” wrote one user.
“It’s really rare to see an ex-husband still take care of his ex-wife like you,” wrote another user.
While other users resonated similar praise for the celebrity chef saying that he is very kind and responsible to support Norhayati through the difficult times in her life.
Chef Wan and Norhayati got married in 1982. While their marriage only lasted three years, the pair have two children together — Serina Redzuawan and Mohd Nazri Redzuawan.