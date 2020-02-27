Bedridden with shingles, Chef Wan praised by social media users for taking care of ill ex-wife

Serina Redzuawan visiting her father Chef Wan at the hospital earlier this week. — Picture via Instagram/@serinaredzuawan

PETALING JAYA, Feb 27 — Chef Wan’s daughter Serina Redzuawan took to social media to explain how tough life has been for her family recently.

The 37-year-old explained that both her parents, Datuk Redzuawan Ismail or Chef Wan and Norhayati Ayub, were both unwell and admitted in hospital.

What’s worse for Serina was that doctors have said that her mother needed amputation surgery as the condition of the diabetes sores on her legs were worsening.

“When I first got the news that my mother needs to amputate her leg, I felt the whole world was spinning,” said Serina.

“I didn’t know what to say or how to tell her because the doctor said that it would be better if she heard it from me.

“I knew she was going to be sad and cry. But after praying to God and explaining to her that it could save her life, she cried but she accepted it.”

At the same time, her father Chef Wan, is also unwell, as he is down with the shingles after experiencing painful, burning sensations on his right leg.

While visiting Chef Wan at the hospital to check up on him and share the news about her mother and his ex-wife earlier in the week, Serina may have felt a little at ease as her dad openly talked about how he plans to support and care for Norhayati after her amputation surgery

“Her diabetes sore from the leg has turned to gangrene,” said the post.

“The MRIs showed that there’s no way to save her leg except to amputate it as soon as possible, otherwise it can destroy her heart or cause an infection.”

He added that their family were later told that Norhayati would have to amputate her other leg as well, but that it was important for her to receive amputation surgery to prevent any further complications.

“They will do the first one because she has a weak heart and losing two legs at the same time is too much for her,” said Chef Wan.

“We were told to think about it and make our decision quickly. However, the doctor said there is also a risk that she could die from the operation because her heart is so weak.”

Despite the overwhelming circumstances, while still recovering from shingles himself, Chef Wan expressed that he would make sure his ex-wife is cared for after her surgery.

“I told my daughter that what I can do now is to hire a nurse to care for her at my home with my mother,” said Chef Wan.

“It’s difficult for the kids to care for her because they’re busy with work. At least I have my maid, her (Norhayati’s) current maid and my driver to take her for dialysis three times a week.”

While he acknowledged that it would be a challenge, Chef Wan mentioned that he couldn’t just “leave her be” after their history together.

“She is the mother of my children. The least I could do is to comfort her in the remainder of her life. Life is indeed a big challenge but one must always make sacrifices,” he said.

Chef Wan’s post has since garnered over 36,000 likes and 3,000 comments on Instagram as many social media users admired his selflessness and care for his loved ones.

Social media users love how much Chef Wan still cares for his ex-wife. — Screengrab via Instagram/@_chefwan58

“You’re such a noble and caring person. You’re right. Family and loved ones always come first. I wish you all the best and a speedy recovery,” wrote one user.

“It’s really rare to see an ex-husband still take care of his ex-wife like you,” wrote another user.

While other users resonated similar praise for the celebrity chef saying that he is very kind and responsible to support Norhayati through the difficult times in her life.

Chef Wan and Norhayati got married in 1982. While their marriage only lasted three years, the pair have two children together — Serina Redzuawan and Mohd Nazri Redzuawan.