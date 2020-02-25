Singer H.E.R.'s new fashion collaboration in the pipeline — with Diff Eyewear

US singer-songwriter Gabriella 'Gabi' Wilson, known as H.E.R. on the red carpet for the BRIT Awards in London February 20, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 25 — Singer H.E.R. is boosting her fashion credentials with a new eyewear collaboration.

The US star — who hit the headlines this month when she was recruited by Tommy Hilfiger to lend her creative input to a fashion collection with Lewis Hamilton — has partnered with Diff Eyewear on a collection of sunglasses set to launch on February 28, reports WWD.

The four-piece series includes black and gold square “Bella” models, as well as two versions of round “Driver” frames.

“I feel like shades are just the icing on the cake and they add that extra oomph to my outfit,” the Grammy Award-winning star, who is known for her love of sunglasses, told WWD of her new project, which will see the frames retail for US$85 (RM356).

The move is the latest major fashion coup for H.E.R. (real name Gabriella Wilson), who saw the “Tommy X Lewis X H.E.R.” clothing collection she worked on with Hilfiger and Hamilton unveiled during London Fashion Week earlier this month.

The 12-piece series, which was inspired by the theme of “loyalty,” included T-shirts, a hoody, a bumbag, lanyards and a mesh dress.

Eyewear collaborations are fast becoming a celebrity fashion staple — famous faces to have released their own collection of lenses in the past year include the supermodel Adriana Lima, who launched her Prive Revaux collection this month, as well as Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, who teamed up with Quay Australia in November.

Hamilton has also tried his hand at eyewear design, teaming up with the accessories brand Police on a series last year. — AFP-Relaxnews