AirAsia to launch new route connecting KL to Ahmedabad

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — AirAsia today announced a new route connecting Kuala Lumpur to India’s Ahmedabad set to commence April 29.

In a statement today, AirAsia said the introduction of the new route followed last year’s announcement by India on the reduction of electronic tourist visa fees from US$100/RM411.70 (1-year multiple-entry tourist e-visa) to US$10 (30-days tourist e-visa for April to June; US$5 for July to March) for all eligible Malaysians.

AirAsia said the new route will support a vast market of 62 million people in the Western Indian state of Gujarat.

AirAsia X Malaysia chief executive officer, Benyamin Ismail said the airline is running some of its biggest sales yet to every Indian destination it flies to, including this new route from Kuala Lumpur to Ahmedabad.

“India is a must-see destination on many people’s travel list and we are confident that our latest promotional campaigns and extensive flight network will stimulate travel to India and also entice more Indian travellers to visit Malaysia in conjunction with Visit Malaysia Year 2020,” he said.

All-inclusive member fares from Kuala Lumpur to Ahmedabad are now available for booking on airasia.com from RM199* one-way for standard seats and RM899* one-way for the award-winning Premium Flatbeds.

This promotion will run until February 19 for travel from April 29 to October 30, 2020.

In addition, AirAsia also launched the “Chalo! India” sales campaign to celebrate the lower tourist e-visa fees to travel to India.

With this, travellers can fly from Kuala Lumpur to Bhubaneswar, Cochin, Kolkata from as low as RM229 one-way, or to Jaipur, Delhi, Amritsar from as low as RM299 one-way.

“Chalo! India” which means Let’s Go! India is AirAsia’s sales campaign for guests to discover India’s beautiful cultures, awe-inspiring landscapes, amazing architecture and delectable cuisine. As a group, AirAsia flies to 18 cities in India, with 91 flights a week from Kuala Lumpur to 12 cities in India,” it said. — Bernama