‘Costume party’: Philippines' Taal volcano evacuees play dress up in ‘unsuitable’ clothes donated to them

Someone is having a good time in that dress. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Malick James Hilado

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21— In times of need and crisis, help is often given at a moment’s notice.

This was the case when it came to helping those affected by the Taal volcano eruption.

But in the midst of the help given, some people chose to donate their used clothes.

Unfortunately, some of the donated clothes were not suitable for victims of the disaster.

They ranged from gowns and dresses to security guard uniforms and jumpsuits.

The evacuees from the Batangas province duly decided to have fun with the donated clothes and wore them while posing for photographs.

A compilation of these snapshots was recently uploaded by Facebook user Malick James Hilado.

The post which was uploaded on January 16 has so far got over 6,000 shares and over 5,000 likes.

Not your everyday princess. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Malick James Hilado

Taal volcano victim with a sense of humour. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Malick James Hilado

On January 12, thousands of people living in the area had to be evacuated from their homes due to the eruption.

“(You could) feel the sadness of the evacuees because it was all so sudden.

“Everyone was worried about their things, some were crying because their homes had been covered in ash fall, while others worried about the animals they had to leave behind,” Hilado told VICE about his first visit to the Lipa evacuation centre on January 16.

The victims were permitted to go back to their homes after one week to collect personal belongings to bring back to the evacuation centres.