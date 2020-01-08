World war in 2020? Malaysian feng shui master doubts it, relates Iran-US tensions to Boar year

Many have raised concerns if the escalating tensions between Iran and the US could lead to World War 3 in 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — The world is on high alert with tensions at boiling point between Iran and the United States over the assassination of Iran’s top military general Qasem Soleimani after President Donald Trump’s drone attack order on Friday.

In retaliation for the killing of Soleimani, Iran has carried out a major ballistic missile attack on air bases housing US-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of today.

With continuous clashes and the conflict in the Middle-East, the world is teetering on the brink of chaos, raising many concerns about the possibilities of World War 3.

While hundreds of war and political analysts from all over the world have been putting together their best thoughts to forecast the future of the Middle East, a Malaysian feng shui master has turned to the ancient Bazi chart, Chinese astrology prediction, to find an answer.

Based on his observations, Good Feng Shui Geomantic Research founder Kenny Hoo said World War 3 is unlikely to occur in 2020 as the Bazi combination looks more balanced and stable this year.

“The current tensions and war that is occurring between Iran and the US in Iraq are because we are still within the 2019 Boar year, messing the Bazi combo with lots of conflicts within,” he told Malay Mail.

Hoo also forecasted that more negative incidents will continue to hit the Middle East region from early April and September as the most negative Number 5 disastrous star will occupy the Eastern region.

However, he remained optimistic and said there will be more positive qi (the circulating life force) in the South-east sector this year.

“The Number 6 positive star will promote better and more progressive ambient in South-east Asia.

“The Malaysian government should leverage on the positivity and fully focus on the revival of the domestic economy during this period,” he added.