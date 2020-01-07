UK study projects this week as the busiest time for cheating with 50,000 affairs

Study projects about 50,000 people to cheat on their partner this week. — Pexels.com pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 – A recent UK survey found that many couples might kick off 2020 by cheating on their partner.

It projected the first full week back at work in January (from Jan 6-10) could see about 50,000 partners starting an affair.

Results from a survey by extra-marital dating site IllicitEncounters.com revealed that this week is set to be the busiest time for cheating in 2020.

It also estimated that 120,000 people will start extra-marital affairs in January when compared with the quietest month of August.

The report also indicated that there is a 24 per cent rise in divorce petitions in January driven by the stress of Christmas and New Year.

The site also saw a 37 per cent rise in the number of new registrations with the site in January and 22 per cent increase in February last year.

In another witty survey, IllicitEncounters put the vote to 1,200 of its members asking who they would like to cheat with, divorce their spouse for or avoid.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is voted most bed-able politician by extra-marital dating site IllicitEncounters.com. — Reuters pic

Interestingly, the poll indicated that 47 per cent of women would cheat with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and 51 per cent of men would be unfaithful with Member of Parliament Jo Swinson.

The results also stated that 35 per cent of women said they would divorce their spouse for Green Party leader Jonathan Barley while 22 per cent of men chose the co-leader of the party Siân Berry.