Malaysian photographer’s stunning photo of Perlis village reposted by Apple to 21 million Instagram followers

Dinie said he used an iPhone 7 Plus to capture the image. — Picture via Instagram/dinnyaiman

PETALING JAYA, Dec 27 — Malaysian photographer Dinie Aiman received a nod from none other than tech giant Apple when they featured his work on Instagram recently.

The image, which features a man gazing out at the fields in Kampung Sahabat, Perlis, was reposted by Apple to their 21 million followers with the caption, “Humanity turns a photo into a story.”

Dinie, who originally shared the image on Instagram in June, had included a poem in his caption about the contrasts between the hectic pace of city living and the serenity of rural life.

Instagram users from all over the world marvelled at the photo’s composition and Dinie’s talents.

“It doesn’t even look like a photo, more like a painting,” said @moej__.

“An impressionist landscape. Gorgeous,” wrote @robsonmm.

Malaysian social media users also commended Dinie for putting Perlis’ natural beauty on the global stage with his work.

“Congratulations, Dinie. You were so dedicated to wake up early in the morning and go there (to get the shot). You’ve made me so proud,” said @zarnizar.