More than orgasm: UK scientist argues clitoris has reproductive function besides just pleasure

A new study from the UK suggests that clitoris plays an important role in reproduction. – Picture from Pxhere.com

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — From the existence of the G-spot to the mystery of clitoris’ role, female sexuality has always bewildered scientists.

The clitoris has always been considered to be the only organ designed solely for pleasure.

But, a new study by biomedical scientist Roy J. Levin from the UK brings an interesting new theory into the mix.

The recent study, titled The Clitoris — An appraisal of its reproductive function during the fertile years, suggests that the tiny organ may play an important role in reproduction.

Levin bases his assertion on several pieces of evidence.

He argued that clitoris stimulation may trigger changes, which makes conditions inside the body optimal for conceiving.

According to Levin the stimulation activates the brain to instigate changes in the female genital tract by increasing vaginal blood flow and lubrication, which in turn make sex more enjoyable and help sperm travel towards the egg.

“All these genital changes taken together are of major importance in facilitating the possibility of reproductive success, no matter how or when the clitoris is stimulated,” according to the study.

For the uninitiated, the clitoris is part of the vulva and considered one of the most sensitive erogenous zones due to its high concentration of nerve endings.

Levin’s research also found that the brain activity due to clitoris stimulation can also lead to genital changes, like increased oxygen flow and temperature in the female reproductive system — ensuring great potential for fertilisation.

He further argued that clitoris stimulation also prompts a change in the position of the cervix, the cylinder-shaped canal that connects the vagina and uterus.

The change prevents semen from travelling into uterus too quickly, giving the sperm more time to grow stronger and become mobile to fertilise the egg.

Levin, who is also an expert in female arousal and is based at Sheffield University, noted that the often-repeated mantra that the sole function of clitoris is to induce sexual pleasure is a huge oversight.

After analysing recent studies, he concluded his research by firmly arguing that the clitoris exists equally for both reproductive and pleasure functions.

Levin’s article that appeared in the Clinical Anatomy journal reviewed 15 studies from 1966 to 2017 and looked at the clitoris’ function from a whole different perspective.

He also debated that removing or injuring the clitoris, as is done in female genital mutilation, robs a person of sexual pleasure and makes it difficult for women to conceive.

Female genital mutilation is a barbaric practice in which the clitoris is removed to discourage having sex.