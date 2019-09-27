Royal Malaysian Air Force blows away competition in viral #unboxchallenge — with an F18!

RMAF's #UnboxChallenge effort hits the mark. — Image from Twitter/airforcenextgen

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) joined in the latest viral challenge over social media in the #unboxchallenge and took it to new heights.

With participation from uniformed organisations around the world on social media, the challenges involves “unboxing” and arranging the vehicles and various items to be laid out for an aerial photograph that makes them look like an action figure set.

And RMAF impressed with by pulling out the big guns — or in this case missiles.

Police, fire and medical services from around the world have joined in #UnboxChallenge. — Image from OhBulan

While fire engines, police cars, ambulances are the norm in the viral challenge around the world, RMAF’s F18 jet fighter definitely blows away the competition.

Six RMAF personnel, an F18 complete with sidewinder missiles, and various equipment and uniform items used were laid out in the creative effort.

"Poise!!! Want to see what we could do? Join the Royal Malaysian Air Force - World Class Air Force"



See you guys at Karnival Hari ATM

Jeti Operasi TLDM Lumut Perak

28-29 Sep 19 pic.twitter.com/iJ5NMWrXJw — TUDM (@airforcenextgen) September 26, 2019

The tweet, uploaded yesterday morning used to promote Karnival Hari ATM held today and tomorrow at the Lumut's naval ship base has so far garnered over 2,300 retweets and over 2,600 Likes.