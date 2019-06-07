Johor versus the rest of the world: JDT to take on former footie greats in charity match

Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail announced the charity football match on his social media accounts, listing the legends involved. ― Picture via Instagram/hrhcrownprinceofjohor

PETALING JAYA, June 7 ― Malaysian football fans can head south on June 30 to catch some of the former football greats like Ronaldo, Luis Figo, Roberto Carlos, Claudio Cannigia, Luis Figo, Rivaldo and Robert Pires amongst others take on the Southern Tigers in a charity match.

Johor crown prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim made the announcement on his social media accounts yesterday, with Marco Materazzi, Gianluca Zambrotta, Louis Saha, Claud, Javier Saviola, Florent Malouda and Eric Abidal completing the list of the legends to take on Johor Darul Takzim.

Perlawanan Amal 'All-Star’ antara ‘Rest of the World XI’ & Pilihan JDT akan berlangsung di Larkin pada 30 Jun 2019. Bekas pemain-pemain bola sepak terkemuka dari seluruh dunia termasuk Ronaldo, Figo, Roberto Carlos, Caniggia, Materazzi & Pires akan beraksi. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/JZTOwNo5r0 — HRH Crown Prince of Johor (@HRHJohorII) June 6, 2019

Proceeds from the “Rest of the World XI vs the JDT Selection” will be channelled towards three named charities in the Tunku Laksamana Johor Cancer Foundation, the National Cancer Society of Malaysia and the Women’s Aid Organisation.

Tunku Ismail also said fans can look forward to photo and autograph sessions with their idols too, and that further details including ticketing information will be announced on the Johor Southern Tigers' official social media platforms soon.