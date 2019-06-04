The gift of knowledge: Standard Chartered Foundation hosts financial education class for underprivileged kids

Standard Chartered Foundation volunteers pose with the children from Rumah Baitul Hidayah and Tahfiz Darul Furqan. — Picture courtesy of Standard Chartered Bank Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, June 4 — Sowing the seeds of financial know-how at an early age is important to raise a money-savvy generation.

In light of this, Standard Chartered Foundation (SCF) gifted 73 children from Rumah Baitul Hidayah and Tahfiz Darul Furqan with a financial education class in conjunction with Ramadan.

The charity arm of Standard Chartered Bank Malaysia hosted the one-hour session along with 70 volunteers from the company and its Islamic banking counterpart, Standard Chartered Saadiq.

Standard Chartered Saadiq chief executive officer Mohd Suhaimi Abdul Hamid (standing, in green) checking in with one of the kids during the financial education session. — Picture courtesy of Standard Chartered Bank Malaysia

Standard Chartered Saadiq top management, including chief executive officer Mohd Suhaimi Abdul Hamid, also took part in the class.

The children were then treated to a delicious iftar meal at the Bizmilla Event Hall in Subang.

Volunteers also surprised the children with new Hari Raya clothes from Mydin Subang as well as goodie bags to round off the special occasion.

Standard Chartered Bank Malaysia human resources country head Rahmat Hashim (left, in blue) and brand, sponsorship, and sustainability head Mastura Adnan (right, in black) handing out goodie bags to the children from Rumah Baitul Hidayah. — Picture courtesy of Standard Chartered Bank Malaysia

SCF lends financial support to underprivileged communities in Malaysia through programmes focused on three pillars: youth, education, and health.