Man vents on Twitter over RM7 Roti John that didn’t have enough meat

'Roti John', a traditional Malaysian omelette sandwich stuffed with meat, vegetables, cheese and loads of sauces. — Screengrab via Instagram/ Roti John Baba Aliong

PETALING JAYA, May 15 — Ramadan bazaars are a food lover’s dream.

However, one “Roti John” enthusiast, referred to as “Pitt” on his Twitter handle, highlighted his disappointment with an RM7 priced ‘Roti John’ in a bazaar in KL.

“Roti John is a scam. It’s just a bun mixed with egg, really thin pieces of meat, add some vegetables, tonnes of sauce and mayonnaise, add the word ‘leleh’ (drool), RM7,” Pitt wrote in his tweet.

Roti john is a scam. Hanya roti campur telur, isi ada la halus halus, tambah sayur, letak sos belambak, mayo berlambak, add perkataan leleh. RM7. Orang sekarang punya berniaga. — Pitt. (@pittssuda) 7 May 2019

Pitt said that he loved a good ‘Roti John’ and that the Ramadan season was the easiest time to get one because of the abundance of bazaars but the way it was being sold was a “little off”.

He was surprised that he was not the only one that felt this way, as many other social media users have related to Pitt’s experience as the tweet has since been shared over 19,000 times on Twitter.

Fellow Twitter user, “ajibtoo” said that even he disliked the trend amongst some stalls to ration out meat in small quantities.

“Now when I order a ‘Roti John’, I pay attention to how they make it, if it is just a bun mixed with egg and some sauce on it, I’ll cancel the order,” he wrote.

Despite his dissatisfaction with the stall, Pitt said that this only happens in certain stalls and not all of them.

He believes that there are still honest hawkers out there and asked other social media users to share some of their favourite places to get a “Roti John”.

While many did help him out, suggesting that he go to the Ramadan bazaars in Kampung Baru, KL and even one all the way in Kedah, one user “hayatiazmil” told Pitt that the only way he was not going to get scammed again was if he made his own “Roti John”.

Sorry Pitt, but she does have a point.