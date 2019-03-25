Flower power your hijab with these beauties

Bling up your look with one or three or more Flower Power magnetic brooches. — Picture courtesy of Sereni & Shentel

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Sereni & Shentel, the brand synonymous with fabulous handmade headbands, has since branched out to bags and other accessories.

Over the years, the brand has done collaborations with various other fashion brands like Cipela and RoaSkye.

Its latest collaboration is with Stailoz, a brand well-known for its inner hijabs.

Sereni & Shentel provide the bling and Stailoz the inner hijab! Called Flower Power, each box set comes with a Stailoz high tech inner hijab and three magnetic Flower Power brooches.

At just RM180 per set, you can wear just one or all three magnetic brooches on your hijab. Talk about a head-turning fashion moment.

Each Flower Power set comes with a Stailoz inner hijab and three magnetic Flower Power brooches. — Picture courtesy of Sereni & Shentel

The Flower Power sets are available at The Playground Borneo in Publika and Gardens Kuala Lumpur from today.

Also available online at sereniandshentel.com.

Don't miss your chance to bling up your hijab today.