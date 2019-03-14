Dedicated math teacher loses cancer battle, continues 'teaching' on YouTube (VIDEO)

The teacher has more than 8,200 subscribers on YouTube where she regularly posted tips and tricks for Additional Mathematics students. — Screengrab from YouTube/hayatiaini

PETALING JAYA, March 14 — Hayati Aini Ahmad worked tirelessly as a teacher despite fighting stage four breast cancer.

Although she passed away from her illness last Sunday, she continues to live on in more than 380 YouTube tutorials she uploaded to help her students ace Additional Mathematics.

The 46-year-old had a strong presence on social media and frequently updated her Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube accounts with tips to understand complex math equations and problems.

Her husband Abdul Jalil Daud told Malay portal mStar that Hayati had made the videos in Bahasa Malaysia to help students with weaker English proficiency to get a better grip on the subject.

“As long as the YouTube videos can be of benefit to all, take them and learn from them,” he was quoted as saying.

Hayati harnessed social media as a way to lend a helping hand to students who were experiencing difficulties with understanding Additional Mathematics. — Picture from Facebook/hayatiaini

As many of the other Additional Mathematics tutorials on YouTube were in English, Hayati’s videos were lifesavers to students who struggled with both the language and the numbers.

She stopped uploading on the video sharing platform after she was warded in September last year for treatment.

The last video posted on her channel in August 2018 shows her delving into the subject of differentiation and has garnered more than 40,000 views so far.

Jalil added that his wife would always give her all to aid students in understanding a certain topic, even outside of schooling hours.

“Whatever the circumstances, she would try to fulfill the needs of others before herself,” he told mStar.

Hundreds of pictures showing solutions to Additional Mathematics questions fill her social media pages, interspersed with posts containing updates on her cancer treatment.

A Facebook post made by Hayati in October 2018 showed the 46-year-old sending well wishes to students sitting for the PT3 examination while she was at the hospital.

A former student of Hayati named Ainal Fadilah opened up to mStar about memories of their time together in the classroom at SMK Alma in Penang.

Ainal hopes to keep Hayati’s legacy alive by sharing the teacher’s online tutorials with younger students.

“Even at 34, I still remember being her student. It was truly easy to understand her teachings.

“As an ex-student, I will continue to share the knowledge she gave on Facebook and YouTube with the future generation so that it continues to grow,” said Ainal.

Hayati had been part of the teaching faculty at SM Bandar Baru Sungai Long in Kajang up until her passing last weekend.