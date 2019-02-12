You can now buy Petron engine oils on Shopee

Choong hopes Petron’s latest initiative will meet customers’ changing needs. — Picture courtesy of Petron

PETALING JAYA, Feb 12 — With more consumers purchasing goods online, Shopee is now offering customers the convenience of buying Petron engine oils and having it delivered to your doorstep.

It will be Petron Malaysia’s first official online store as part of the oil company’s commitment to enhance customer experience through wider and more convenient access to its products.

On top of the e-commerce platform, Petron engine oils are also available at its petrol kiosks’ convenience stories and authorised vehicle workshops.

“We are constantly looking for ways to delight our customers and improve their experience with us,” said Petron Malaysia head of retail and commercial business Choong Kum Choy.

“Petron customers can now have a seamless shopping experience right at their fingertips — just simply browse, click online to buy Petron engine oils, and have the products delivered right at their doorstep.

“Online shopping is growing more and more popular among consumers. In this case, they can be assured of the authenticity of Petron engine oils in the Petron store on Shopee as the products are delivered by our authorised distributors.”

A variety of Petron engine oil products are available on the popular shopping portal, namely Petron Blaze Racing Fully Synthetic, Petron Blaze Racing Synthetic Blend and Petron Blaze Racing Premium Multi-Grade.

The official store on Shopee also provides customers with product guides and product information.

In conjunction with Chinese New Year and the upcoming Shopee for Men campaign, Petron Malaysia is giving away premium items for the purchase of a Petron Blaze Racing Engine Oil.

Customers who purchase a Petron Blaze Racing 4L engine oil pack will receive a special gift.

Additionally, each purchase of a 4L Petron Blaze Racing Fully Synthetic 5W-40 comes with a free Bluetooth speaker while a set of free wireless earphones will be given with any purchase of a 4L Petron Blaze Racing Synthetic Blend 10W-40.

Those who purchase a 4L Petron Blaze Racing Premium Multi-Grade or a 7L Rev-X Premium Multi-Grade 15W40 will receive a free USB car charger.

The promotion is valid until February 28 or until stocks last.

Launched in 2015, Shopee is Southeast Asia and Taiwan’s leading e-commerce platform with over 16 million users in Malaysia.

Petron Malaysia, a leading company in Malaysia’s downstream oil market, retails premium fuels through more than 560 stations nationwide.

Visit Petron’s official store on Shopee here.