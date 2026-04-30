KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — The Sessions Court was told today that there were elements of misappropriation of Perlis state government property when Datuk Seri Azlan Man received funds resulting from the cancellation of overseas travel packages for trips that never took place.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Senior Superintendent M. Theenmoly, 41, testified that investigations revealed Azlan — through his then-Senior Private Secretary, Herwardy Hashim — had instructed the agencies Sri Kedawang Travel & Tour (W) Sdn Bhd (SKTT) and Aidil Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd to cancel the travel bookings.

“Datuk Seri Azlan Man then made claims for the money paid by the Perlis State Government, which was subsequently deposited into his bank account,” she said during the trial of the former Perlis Menteri Besar, who faces 10 charges of submitting false claims and receiving proceeds from illegal activities.

The 20th prosecution witness stated that, acting on Azlan’s instructions, the two travel agencies returned the funds from the cancelled vacations — totalling RM1.06 million — into Azlan’s bank account via four cheques and cash between February 14, 2014, and January 24, 2017.

“My investigation is based on documentary evidence such as local orders, bank statements from both parties, and witness testimony. Therefore, I found evidence showing that Datuk Seri Azlan Man received money from illegal activities, namely the cancellation of overseas vacation packages,” she said.

Theenmoly added that according to testimony from the then-Secretary of the Perlis State Executive Council, Norazlan Yahya, no consideration papers were presented to obtain approval to convert the overseas leave facilities approved for Azlan into cash for the years 2013 to 2017.

“Based on my investigation, Datuk Seri Azlan Man could not opt for cash payments for overseas leave facilities (Kuala Lumpur to London) and hotel accommodations for the years 2013 to 2017,” she said.

Responding to questions from Deputy Public Prosecutor Haresh Prakash Somiah regarding verification of the non-existent trips, the witness said the information was obtained from both travel agencies involved.

According to Theenmoly, the agencies reported that the accused cancelled the trips on confirmed dates under the pretext of managing the travel himself, while also requesting that the funds be deposited into his personal account.

“The travel agencies also confirmed that no tickets were purchased for Datuk Seri Azlan Man’s overseas vacation claims for the years 2014 to 2017,” said Theenmoly, who now serves as an investigating officer at the Ministry of Youth and Sports’ Integrity Unit.

When questioned by lawyer Burhanudeen Abdul Wahid, representing Azlan, about the need to investigate the accused’s passport, Theenmoly explained that there was no need to do so as the investigation was already solidified by leave application documents, local orders, price quotations, and invoices.

Azlan, 67, faces five charges related to false claims for overseas leave facilities totaling over RM1.18 million, allegedly committed at the Perlis State Secretariat Office between December 2013 and December 2017.

These claims involved flight ticket quotations to London, United Kingdom, as well as invoices from SKTT and Aidil Travel & Tours.

He is also facing five charges of receiving proceeds from illegal activities amounting to RM1.06 million between February 19, 2014, and December 2017 at various locations, including the Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman Maybank branch, CIMB Bank Putrajaya branch, and the Sheraton Imperial Hotel here.

Additionally, Azlan faces five alternative charges of misappropriating RM1.06 million belonging to the Perlis State Government that was paid to SKTT and Aidil Travel & Tours.

The trial before Judge Azura Alwi will resume on June 19. — Bernama