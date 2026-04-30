PETALING JAYA, April 30 — Masjid Tanah MP Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin has criticised Sungai Udang assemblyman Dr Mohd Aleef Yusoh over a Facebook post showing a Melaka exco member’s face covered with a cartoon dog sticker.

According to The Star, she said the post was inappropriate for both a Muslim and an elected representative.

“Of all the stickers available, why was that particular one your choice?

“This is an action that does not reflect our manners as Muslims and Malays,” she wrote in a Facebook post today.

Mohd Aleef had earlier uploaded a photo believed to show Melaka tourism, heritage, arts and culture committee chairman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman, with the sticker placed over his head.

The post followed a heated exchange between the two men during the state assembly sitting on Wednesday, when Mohd Aleef accused Abdul Razak of failing to answer his additional question on the status of a floating market project, The Star reported.

Mohd Aleef said that his Facebook post was in response to Abdul Razak’s TikTok video about him after the assembly session.