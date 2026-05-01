SEREMBAN, May 1 — Police detained four Chinese nationals during a raid here on April 23 for suspected involvement in an online scam syndicate selling obscene videos.

Seremban Deputy Police Chief Supt Ahmad Lutfti Abdul Mutalip said the suspects, aged between 25 and 40, were apprehended by a team from the District Police Headquarters (IPD) Commercial Crime Investigation Division and the Negeri Sembilan Contingent Police Headquarters Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID).

He said police seized four computers, 19 mobile phones of various brands, a router, a set of keys, and a remote control during the raid at a house. The seized items are estimated to be worth RM10,000.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the syndicate advertised and provided obscene videos via a website, in addition to using applications such as Tang Tang, Telegram, and WeChat to attract customers,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

All suspects have been remanded for seven days until today to assist with the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating, which carries a jail term of between one and 10 years, with whipping and a fine, upon conviction. — Bernama