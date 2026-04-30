PETALING JAYA, April 30 — The family of a Grup Gerak Khas (GGK) personnel from the 22 Commando Regiment, Trooper Abdul Hamid Talib, has urged the government to provide an explanation and conduct a thorough investigation into the severe injuries he sustained while at camp.

Lawyers for Liberty (LFL) adviser N. Surendran, who is also the family’s spokesperson, said at a press conference today that the family had yet to receive a reasonable explanation as to how the 25-year-old victim suffered such serious injuries, leaving him in a vegetative state.

He said the victim, who was previously healthy, was reported to have sustained severe injuries on March 11 while at a military camp in Mersing, Johor.

“The victim is currently receiving treatment at the University of Malaya Medical Centre after being transferred from several other hospitals,” he said during the press conference held at the LFL office here today.

Also present were the family’s legal representative Suzana Norlihan Alias, the victim’s mother Josmah Duim, 54, his brother Saifudin Talib, 30, and his sister Noreliana, 29.

Surendran said a police report was lodged by Saifudin on March 14, but there had been no significant progress in the case so far.

As such, he said the family wanted the Ministry of Defence and the leadership of the Malaysian Armed Forces to provide a comprehensive explanation regarding the actual incident, and also called on the police to carry out an immediate investigation.

“The family is also demanding that all officers and personnel involved be suspended pending investigations to ensure transparency,” he said.

Meanwhile, Josmah demanded justice over what had happened to her son, describing the incident as unacceptable.

“I sent my son in a healthy condition, and suddenly he ended up like this. I cannot accept it,” she said.

Petaling Jaya District Police chief Shamsudin Mamat, when contacted, confirmed that family members had lodged a second police report at the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters today. — Bernama