PETALING JAYA, April 29 — Back in 2019 when I wrote about Kampung Chicken Wantan stall I did not think it would become the cult favourite of so many.

The reason for this stall’s popularity is the milky broth made from chicken carcasses and pork bones.

Together with poached kampung chicken, smooth hor fun and plump wontons, you get a winning bowl.

That same pork bone broth is also the base for their new fish head noodles stall, Moon Fish Head Kitchen.

It’s cleverly converted into three flavours to suit everyone’s taste buds.

Fresh Dragon Garoupa (RM22) uses the same pork bone broth with just a touch of wine to create a comforting taste when paired with the thick-cut dragon garoupa fish.

A generous clutch of fresh coriander and strips of ginger also add to the overall flavour.

Silky smooth rice noodles, whether thin or thick, make for the ultimate slurp experience with that broth and flaky fish.

The milky Deep Fried MaYau noodles is topped with added fish paste and the fried fish is served separately. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

For a richer taste and stronger flavour, try the Deep Fried MaYau (RM16).

Enjoy it plain for a cleaner taste or add evaporated milk to the broth for a creamier, richer flavour.

Slices of ham choy, tomatoes, ginger, and chopped spring onions also balance the milky broth, which has a bit of rice wine added for sweetness.

Usually, I tend to avoid deep-fried fish because it often results in a dry, thick crust with very little meat to enjoy.

Thankfully, this place serves the fried fish separately allowing you to enjoy its fried goodness in tip top condition.

Each piece of deep-fried fish is executed perfectly here. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

It was such a pleasure to slowly relish each perfectly cooked piece of the lightly floured fried fish, savouring the sweetness from the fine flesh,

For a punchier flavour, dip it with the mild chilli sauce fragrant with belacan.

The stall also offers Fish Paste Noodle (RM13) but I added five pieces of fish paste for RM8 to my bowl to try it out.

Their fish paste is the softer type, likely containing few fillers, making it good for those who dislike bones or skin in their food.

Spicy Four Finger Threadfin with thick rice noodles has a mellow heat. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Cold, rainy days call for their Spicy Four Finger Threadfin (RM16) which hums with a mellow heat that warms you up.

Using threadfin fish, the fried fish has a slightly firmer texture and is as good as the mayau fish.

Since the two stalls are side by side, you can order at the Kampung Chicken Wantan till.

Moon Fish Head Kitchen is right next to the Kampung Chicken Wantan stall inside Section 17’s Restoran Goodview Kopitiam. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Moon Fish Head Kitchen @ Restoran Goodview Kopitiam

1091, Jalan 17/27,

Section 17, Petaling Jaya.

Open: 7am to 2pm. Closed alternate Mondays for the month, the next closing date is May 11.

Tel: 016-9272628

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

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