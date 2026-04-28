KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Finding a cocktail bar in Kuala Lumpur has never been easier than it is today.

In the last few years, cocktail bars of every stripe have risen to prominence in the capital.

They can be quiet and intimate or raucous and rowdy; the drinks might lean rum-forward or revolve around cacao, and you might find yourself climbing up to a hidden shophouse speakeasy or stepping into the lift of a five-star hotel in the city centre.

They range from the traditional to the experimental, and some have even found international recognition on lists like Asia’s 50 Best Bars.

One, maybe two decades ago, terms like “craft cocktails” and “guest shifts” were few and far between. What’s changed?

“I think when you have bars that rank in the 50 Best Bars, they kind of become tourist attractions,” says Nicholas Ng, 42, a F&B and hospitality marketing consultant and co-founder of Kuala Lumpur Cocktail Week.

“It does two things: when people come to our country, they have a list of bars that they want to visit; and the more bars we have represented on lists like this, it drives the people who are already running bars to want to do better. When bars open now, the aim is to become a 50 Best Bar.”

There are also more practical reasons for that growth. Ng points to cost as a key one.

The rise of cocktail bars in Kuala Lumpur has seen international recognition from lists like Asia’s 50 Best Bars, with bars such as Three X Co named No. 15 on last year’s list. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Compared to cities like Singapore, Kuala Lumpur remains relatively affordable, lowering the barrier to entry and, in theory, making it easier for people to go out.

“Imagine you’re a traveller from Hong Kong or China choosing between Malaysia and Singapore: at one place, you’re paying three times the price for half the offerings. When the culture is almost the same, this becomes a factor,” he explains.

“Maybe five, 10 years ago, going to Singapore made a lot of sense, even for us [Malaysians]. They have such a developed bar scene with world-class bartenders.

“But the same can be said today of KL. People are coming to KL because it’s a fraction of the price and you’re actually having the same quality, if not sometimes even better. I think the landscape has really changed to favour Malaysia right now.”

Yet even with these advantages in place, they do not automatically translate into consistent local demand.

Lower costs and comparable quality may explain part of Kuala Lumpur’s growing profile, but they do not fully account for how people choose to spend within the city itself.

On paper, the global decline in alcohol consumption might seem like the most obvious answer, but Ng says it is not so straightforward in this context.

“The zeitgeist right now is that people are more mindful about drinking, and they’re drinking less. It’s a global issue. If you speak to the brands, they’ll tell you people are really drinking less,” he says. “But I think Malaysia is still okay. People are choosing their drinks.”

Ng believes that Kuala Lumpur’s cocktail bar scene is uniquely positioned, with craft cocktails available at ‘a fraction of the price’, but with ‘the same quality, or even better’. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Ng also points to another shift, using Singapore as an example. “One thing that’s happening right now: the restaurants aren’t doing well, but the bars are doing okay. Why?” he explains.

“Let’s say I have 300 dollars to spend on a weekend. If I go to a restaurant, it’s going to be 500 dollars. I go to a bar, I order some good bar snacks, some grub, a few rounds of drinks, it can stay within 300 dollars.

“People are going to bars with proper food, and you’ll see this as a trend in the next five years. Bars are going to have really good food programs,” he continues. “Because people are changing the way they spend.”

Taken together, these factors make it harder to point to a single explanation. For Ng, the question eventually narrows to something more basic about how people choose to spend in the city.

Asked what he sees as the biggest challenge for cocktail bars in Kuala Lumpur, he is direct. “There needs to be an increase in spending. And I think there needs to be better public understanding of what craft cocktails are, for people to see the value when they’re paying a certain amount,” he explains. “Craft cocktails are an experience. You’re not here just to get drunk, right?”

What emerges, Ng suggests, is less a question of affordability or availability, and more a question of perception — of where people believe value is.

“It’s a perception thing. For a lot of people, the grass is greener on the other side,” he continues. “A lot of wealthy Malaysians are willing to spend abroad, but not here.”

“It’s a question that we should be asking ourselves: ‘Why do we seem more keen to spend money abroad than here?’ For me, when those experiences are available here, I will seek them out.

“I don’t think of travelling to drink. Our bar scene is so strong that if I really wanted a good drink, I could go to any cocktail bar in KL and get a great martini. If you ask me, ‘Would you rather drink here, or in Hong Kong, Singapore or Bangkok — there’s no difference in terms of drink offerings now.’”

To Ng, the cocktail bar scene in Kuala Lumpur is on par with cities like Hong Kong, Singapore or Bangkok. — Picture by Choo Choy May

That perception, he suggests, is reinforced by how spending decisions are made. Ng recalls a conversation involving a luxury hotel, where rooms cost upward of RM2,000 to RM3,000 a night. “I asked them, ‘Are there clients?’ and they were like, ‘You’d be surprised’,” he says. “Locals. So there is the spend in the country. They’re willing to spend; they just need to feel the value.”

Kuala Lumpur Cocktail Week, now in its third year, started as a community project to address this perception.

“We wanted to do something to bring more noise and build up the visibility of the Malaysian cocktail scene,” says Ng. “Some of the founding bars include Three X Co, Penrose, Bar Trigona and Reka:Bar.”

It has since evolved into a city-wide programme that brings together a wider network of cocktail bars across Kuala Lumpur over one week.

At the centre of the program is the festival village, a large-scale gathering that runs over 10 hours on the final day and brings together “live” music, food, masterclasses, performances and drinks.

It functions as the event’s most public-facing component, where visitors sample cocktails from participating bars alongside members of the industry and other attendees and will be at Sentul Depot this year.

“I remember speaking to some people who came to the festival village [last year], and they’re non-drinkers, and they told me they had a really good time and learned a lot about cocktails,” Ng recalls. “They were like, ‘Why do we need to wait once a year? You guys should do this twice a year!’”

“The festival village is heavily attended by local customers, because it’s the one place where you can get all the bars in KL to be represented in one place,” he continues.

A big part of Kuala Lumpur Cocktail Week is the festival village, where all of the participating bars in Kuala Lumpur converge for one day, offering visitors a chance to try them all in one location. — Picture courtesy of Kuala Lumpur Cocktail Week

“You can literally bar hop in one day. Of course, it’s not the full experience, but it gives the bars exposure, and for customers, it gives an introduction. Many people end up going to new bars that they’ve never been to because of the festival village.”

This year’s edition continues to include cocktail pairing dinners across participating venues, including Michelin-starred Akar Dining and Terra Dining, alongside Barkar, Bistro Lea, Topshelf and Yellow Fin Horse, among others.

Guest shifts also feature some of Asia’s most highly ranked bars on the Asia’s 50 Best Bars list, including Seoul’s Zest (No. 2), Bangkok’s Bar Us and Dry Wave Cocktail Studio (No. 4 and No. 5), Guangzhou’s Hope and Sesame (No. 7), and Tokyo’s Bar Benfiddich (No. 9).

This year is also the debut of “Tipple Talks”, an F&B conference bringing together industry figures for panel discussions and exchange around the evolving landscape of hospitality.

Topics include workforce evolution, the role of AI, and the growing influence of the creator economy on the future of food and beverage.

Kuala Lumpur Cocktail Week 2026 runs from April 28 to May 3. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit their official Instagram page.

Instagram: @klcwofficial

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