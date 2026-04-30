SHAH ALAM, April 30 — The body of a 10-year-old boy, who went missing after reportedly falling into a drain in Bandar Puncak Alam on Tuesday (28), was found in Sungai Buloh today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said the body was found at about 1 pm, about six kilometres (km) from where he was reported to have fallen at Lorong Cakera Purnama 12/27.

He said the boy’s body was recovered by rescue personnel and handed over to the police.

“For the third day of operation, which began early this morning, the rescue personnel conducted surface water searches, as well as diving operations at two key areas leading towards the river.

“This integrated operation also involved the JBPM’s Water Rescue Unit (PPDA) and K9 Tracker Dog Unit,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, the victim was reported to have been swept away by strong currents during heavy rain in an incident that occurred at about 3.30 pm on Tuesday, before firefighters received an emergency call at 7.47 pm. — Bernama