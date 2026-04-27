KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — For fans of all things Peranakan, this will be a dream come true: “Nyonya Kaseh: Sulam & Santapan” will not only celebrate the heritage-rich cuisine but also spotlight the beautiful embroidered kebaya favoured by the Nyonyas.

Organised by Peranakan chef and cookbook author Debbie Teoh, this will be a unique event as Radjaart Kebaya (IG: @radjaartkebaya) from Indonesia will be bringing their exquisite designs and expertise to create made-to-order kebayas.

Kebaya, adorned with intricate embroidery, is usually paired with a matching sarong.

In 2024, through a joint effort by Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand, kebaya was inscribed as an intangible cultural heritage by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco).

For the Nyonyas, the kebaya is a symbol of elegance which they proudly wear for social events.

Teoh, an avid fan of Radjaart Kebaya, owns 10 pieces with embroidery that celebrate things she loves most, including her cats.

Nyonya ladies consider the ‘kebaya’ and ‘sarong’ to be symbols of elegance and their rich heritage—Picture courtesy of Debbie Teoh.

Jojo Gouw from Radjaart Kebaya has a knack for creating delicate, brightly colorued embroidered kebayas that stand out without feeling garish.

Because the kebayas are custom-made, Raajaart Kebaya will be on hand to take the measurements of those who want to place their orders.

A small selection of ready-made kebayas and sarongs can also be purchased at the event.

For dinner, expect Melaka-style Nyonya popiah featuring handmade egg skin with a yam bean filling and Melaka-style Nyonya Laksa among the many delicious dishes that evening.

Teoh, whose mother is from Melaka, is skilled at making Melaka-style Nyonya dishes for her catering business and many of these will be served.

One of Debbie Teoh’s signature offerings is the ‘kuih seri muka’ with its soft, fragrant pandan custard and glutinous rice—Picture by Choo Choy May

There will also be an assortment of sweet and savoury handmade kuih, another specialty of Teoh’s.

Her signature kuih like seri muka with its creamy pandan custard paired with glutinous rice and kuih angku, which features soft skin and mung bean paste, will also be available.

Limited seats are available at RM388 per person. So contact 012-220 0537 to make reservations now; full payment is required to secure your seats.

‘Kuih angku’ is another of Teoh’s signature items with its soft skin combined with mung bean paste—Picture by Choo Choy May

Nyonya Kaseh: Sulam & Santapan

Intermark KL,

348, Jalan Tun Razak,

Kuala Lumpur.

Date: May 16 (Saturday) from 7.30pm onwards