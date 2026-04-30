KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — A viral social media post showing a visibly underweight Malayan tiger in a Japanese zoo has stirred concern among Malaysians, intensifying debate over the welfare of Malaysian wildlife sent overseas.

The clip, circulating widely on Threads, showed the tiger pacing slowly inside its enclosure before sitting and lying down on a patch of grass, with its ribs and hip bones clearly visible.

Alongside the video, a user identified as gazelle.64528627 wrote: “Just look at the tigers in Japanese zoos…I can’t bear to watch. They really don’t know how to take care of animals. Is DAK going to end up like this too? So cruel, extremely cruel… I hope they get what they deserve!”

The post quickly went viral, with users sharing comparisons between animals in Japanese and Malaysian zoos and questioning welfare standards. Some described the tiger’s condition as distressing, while others speculated about illness or environmental stress factors.

The discussion has since expanded to the welfare of three Malaysian elephants — Dara, Amoi and Kelat (DAK) — currently housed at Tennoji Zoo in Osaka, Japan.

According to a report published in The Star yesterday, Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup has said the elephants should be brought back to Malaysia and relocated to the Taiping Zoo and Night Safari.

He said the proposal to repatriate the animals has gained public attention amid concerns over their condition, including claims that Japan’s climate may be unsuitable and reports alleging that Kelat had sustained injuries, based on a memorandum submitted to the ministry following a recent protest.

The memorandum was presented by about 20 individuals led by social activist Datuk Dr Kalai Vanar during a gathering outside the ministry’s office on April 24, calling for the elephants’ return.

Kurup said the ministry views the proposal as a “significant and reasonable” option in the public interest, and confirmed that the memorandum has been forwarded to the Taiping Municipal Council and Zoo Taiping & Night Safari for further action.

The issue has further fuelled online debate over animal welfare standards abroad, with many Malaysians questioning whether wildlife transfers are adequately monitored and whether the animals’ long-term wellbeing is being safeguarded.

Meanwhile, Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, in a Facebook post yesterday evening, also urged Zoo Taiping & Night Safari to bring the elephants back to Malaysia and relocate them to the National Elephant Conservation Centre in Kuala Gandah, Temerloh.

Wan Rosdy said he was closely monitoring concerns raised by the Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister, NGOs and members of the public, stressing that the animals form part of Malaysia’s biodiversity heritage.

He said the matter should not be taken lightly and called for the elephants’ immediate return, arguing that Kuala Gandah offers a more suitable environment for their long-term welfare, including space, social interaction and psychological well-being.

The three elephants were originally sent to Japan following discussions between Zoo Taiping & Night Safari, the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) and Tennoji Zoo that began in 2022.

Perak authorities had previously said the relocation formed part of a bilateral cooperation and animal exchange programme, formalised through a memorandum of understanding between the institutions involved.

State officials had also assured that the elephants’ welfare would be monitored, with zoo representatives expected to conduct follow-up visits to assess their condition after relocation.

However, public concern over the transfer had already emerged earlier, including an online petition opposing the move that attracted tens of thousands of signatures.