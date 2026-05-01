KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — More than 15,000 workers from the public and private sectors nationwide are expected to gather at the National Workers’ Day 2026 celebration at Unifi Arena, Bukit Jalil today.

Held annually on May 1, the event recognises the contributions of the workforce while promoting job opportunities and skills development.

The celebration, themed “Pekerja Madani Kesuma Bangsa”, will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also scheduled to deliver a special address.

He will present the 2026 Workers’ Day Awards across 14 categories, including Outstanding Worker, Employer, Trade Union, Media and Best Contingent, with each recipient receiving RM10,000 and a plaque.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan is also expected to attend.

In conjunction with the celebration, the Workers’ Day Carnival 2026 will run from today until Sunday, targeting about 30,000 visitors.

The carnival highlights the full career ecosystem, from job entry to career advancement through upskilling, as well as overall well-being through access to support services.

A key feature is a career fair organised by the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso), offering 4,000 job vacancies via the MYFutureJobs platform, with salaries ranging from RM2,500 to RM16,000.

In addition to on-the-spot interviews, the carnival provides career guidance services and features more than 50 exhibitors from ministries, departments and government agencies offering direct services.

Other attractions include Rahmah Sales, Agro Madani Sales, health screenings, blood donation drives, National Registration Department counters and industrial technology exhibitions.

Visitors can also access advice on labour matters, occupational safety and health, as well as technical and vocational education and training (TVET) opportunities. — Bernama