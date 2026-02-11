IPOH, Feb 11 — Restoran Tauge Ayam Lou Wong, the famed bean sprout chicken eatery, is set to close its doors at its iconic Jalan Yau Tet Shin premises here after four decades and relocate to a larger space just a minute’s walk down the same road.

A staff member said the decision to move from the single shop lot the restaurant has occupied since 1986 was driven by the need to better accommodate its ever-growing number of customers, who often face long queues.

The business itself is older, having started in 1957 — the same year that Malaysia (then Malaya) gained independence — as a hawker stall at the same spot.

“Our current place is small, and it’s difficult to accommodate all our customers even during normal peak hours.

“People still have to queue for a long time under the hot sun just to get a seat,” a staff member known as Wai told Malay Mail.

Restoran Tauge Ayam Lou Wong opened at its present location in 1957. — Picture by John Bunyan

He explained that the situation is even worse during school holidays and festive seasons, forcing the restaurant to rent parking spaces from the Ipoh City Council just to place more tables.

“Chinese New-Year is approaching, and we are already receiving more customers. We have no other option but to utilise the parking spaces in front of the restaurant,” he said.

The new premises, which spans two-and-a-half shop lots, will allow the restaurant to more than double its capacity from its current 16 tables to over 30, which is expected to significantly reduce wait times.

Wai said the move is planned for after the Chinese New Year, and the restaurant may need to close for two or three days to facilitate the relocation, though an exact date has not yet been confirmed.

Construction work continues at the new premises of Restoran Tauge Ayam Lou Wong along Jalan Yau Tet Shin in Taman Jubilee in Ipoh on February 11, 2026. — Picture by John Bunyan

He added that most patrons are already aware of the move, as a new signboard is already up at the new location.

“There hasn’t been much reaction from customers because the new place is very close to our current location.

“Parking conditions are also largely the same, as it is along the same road,” he said.

Famous among locals and tourists alike, the restaurant is best known for its succulent poached chicken served with light soy sauce, paired with its signature crunchy bean sprouts and a choice of rice or noodles.