KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Opened at the tail end of 2025, Bunga Kantan honours a family’s culinary legacy with every Nyonya dish on its menu.

It is by the same family behind Little Penang Kafe, that popular long-running restaurant with outlets in Suria KLCC, Atria Shopping Gallery and IOI Mall Damansara which offers Penang street favourites.

The restaurant is split into two parts, with an inner part that houses the kitchen and space for a few tables. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

At Bunga Kantan, popular eats like Char Koay Teow, Siamese Lemak Laksa and Penang Curry Mee now sit together with sharing plates of Nyonya Masak Lemak Nenas, Gulai Tumis Ikan and so forth.

Bunga Kantan’s Platter (RM38) brings all those sumptuous bites of Prawn & Chicken Toast, Sambal Hae Bee Pulut, Pai Tee and Lorbak together like a party platter of hors d’oeuvre but done Nonya style,

Nibble on the golden crispy bread topped with chicken and prawn, a retro bite from the early 1980s, for a pre-dinner snack.

Most often, Pai Tee tends to have a similar filling like Ju Hu Char with a slightly sweet yam bean and carrot combination but this version has a fresher outlook with crunchy fresh vegetables, accompanied by crabmeat, minced prawns and ebiko for a crunchy pop.

Lorbak is an eternal favourite from Little Penang Kafe with layers of soft meat lightly dressed with 5 spice powder, enrobed in a shattering thin crispy beancurd skin.

Sambal Hae Bee Pulut is an unconventional combination as the pounded dried prawns sambal isn’t paired with bread but lands on top of squares of bunga telang tinged glutinous rice, which works well together.

Kari Kapitan is a souped up chicken curry that is best eaten with rice. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Kari Kapitan (RM38) with its rich spice paste, is cooked from a recipe from the family archives, making it a perfect pairing with a plate of rice.

A variation of a Hainanese chicken chop but with a homestyle twist, Mum’s Homemade Chicken Meatballs (RM30) preps the meat differently by shaping it into tiny balls that are deep fried and accompanied with vegetables and the brown onion gravy.

Nyonya Scotch Eggs (RM36) takes a traditional British snack and gives it a Malaysian outlook with herbs and spices mixed with the minced chicken that wraps around a salted egg yolk and a crunchy outer layer.

Ju Hu Char with Mum’s Homemade Chicken Meatballs make for a great meal (left). Wholesome Nyonya Scotch Eggs with its flavoured chicken meat and salted egg yolk (right). — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

It’s a tough choice to select between Ju Hu Char (RM28) or Kerabu Pucuk Paku (RM28) as both are equally good.

Ju Hu Char works with their Blue Flower Rice (RM4), with the slightly sweet finely shredded yam bean, mushrooms and prawns, perfumed by dried thinly sliced cuttlefish.

Kerabu Pucuk Paku is packed with flavour with the ferntops cooked in a ‘belacan’ based sauce. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

In contrast, Kerabu Pucuk Paku uses ferntops cooked in an appetising belacan chilli sauce that is light on heat but potent with the dried shrimp flavour.

Even if you’re about to roll out of the place with a full stomach, make space for their sweets in the form of Sago Gula Melaka (RM11) and their famed Cendol (RM11)

The shaved ice dessert rich with gula Melaka and coconut milk can also be ordered with ice cream and durian.

Don’t ignore the sweet ending of ‘cendol’ with soft cooked red beans (left). Sago Gula Melaka works with the sago pudding paired with a thick ‘gula Melaka’ syrup and fresh jackfruit (right). — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

With such a vast menu, there are a few dishes I have not tried before like Duck Rempah Chin, a Tok Panjang item that is the Nyonya version of korma with a rich blend of spices or the unusual pairing of Assam Prawns with Thai-inspired Son-In-Law eggs.

Their large dining space spread over one section of the mall’s second floor, makes for comfy seating for large groups or even a solo diner, where service is prompt.

The ample dining space makes for a comfortable experience on the second floor of Bangsar Village 2. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

For the upcoming festivities, the restaurant will take a break on the first day of Chinese New Year, resuming business as usual from the second day of Chinese New Year.

Prosperity Yee Sang with jelly fish and fish roe or lump crab meat and fish roe, can also be ordered for a boisterous toss for the festivities.

Bunga Kantan by Little Penang Kafe

Lot 1F-28, Bangsar Village 2

55, Jalan Telawi 3,

Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur.

Tel: 018-2290215

Open: 11am to 3pm, 5pm to 9pm (Monday to Friday), 11am to 3pm (full menu), 3pm to 5pm (Limited menu of appetisers and sides, Penang street food, drinks and desserts ) 5pm to 9pm (full menu) (Saturday, Sunday and public holiday)

Instagram: @bungakantanmy

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

* Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.