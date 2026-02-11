KUCHING, Feb 11 — The Sarawak United Association of Chinese School Boards of Management (Sarawak Dong Zong) has criticised National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang over his claim that recognising the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) could spark domestic tension.

The association said such remarks run counter to Sarawak’s long-standing spirit of openness and inclusivity, reflect outdated biases within the federal bureaucracy, and are inconsistent with the minister’s responsibility to promote genuine national unity.

In a statement, Sarawak Dong Zong said framing the legitimate pursuit of educational rights as a threat to unity was misleading and risked eroding public confidence in the government’s role in safeguarding social cohesion.

It stressed that Malaysia’s multiethnic, multicultural and multireligious fabric has long accommodated diverse streams of education, which are constitutionally protected. Linking such diversity to social division, it added, distracts from substantive institutional issues and does not contribute to constructive dialogue.

“Contrary to the minister’s concerns, the Sarawak government has recognised the UEC since 2015 as a valid qualification for the civil service, Yayasan Sarawak scholarships and local higher education, while continuing to uphold Bahasa Melayu as the national language.

“This system has worked smoothly without constitutional or unity-related problems, showing that educational diversity and national identity can coexist,” it said.

The statement was issued in response to Aaron’s recent written parliamentary reply, in which he indicated that recognising the UEC of Chinese independent secondary schools (CISS) could affect national harmony.

He cited this as a reason for the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) continued non-recognition of the qualification.

Sarawak Dong Zong argued that unity is more likely to be undermined by persistent inequalities in resources and opportunities, as well as the politicisation of ethnic and religious issues for short-term gain, rather than by mother-tongue education or diversity in the education system.

“As a Member of Parliament from Sarawak, the minister should understand Sarawak’s pluralistic society better than many counterparts in Peninsular Malaysia.

“Both the late former Chief Minister Pehin Sri Adenan Satem and the current Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg have publicly supported Chinese education and criticised the federal government’s refusal to recognise the UEC as short-sighted,” it said.

The association urged Aaron to use his position to turn Sarawak’s proven record of inclusive governance into a guide for federal policy.

“Sarawak’s long-standing recognition of the UEC shows that the issue is not legal or administrative, but a lack of political will at the federal level.

“Continued delays highlight a deficit of political confidence and accountability,” it said.

It added that if the federal government and the Ministry of National Unity are truly committed to cohesion, they must set aside narrow political interests and recognise Sarawak’s experience.

“Recognition of the UEC should be based on professional and academic evaluation.

“National unity must not be empty rhetoric. The ministry should strengthen social consensus through open, fair, and equitable policies, rather than allowing divisive statements to weaken the foundations of unity,” it said.

In his written reply to Datuk Siti Aminah Aching (BN–Beaufort), Aaron said the MOE has maintained its position not to recognise the UEC implemented in CISS, in line with the provisions of the Education Act 1996 (Act 550).

He said CISS conduct secondary education using a curriculum formulated and developed on the initiative of Dong Zong.

“The Ministry of National Unity is aware that if the UEC issue is not handled prudently, it has the potential to trigger disharmony among Malaysians.

“As such, the ministry will continue to intensify efforts to foster harmony and strengthen the values of togetherness, particularly among Malaysians of diverse races and religions.

“At the same time, the ministry is also managing arising unity-related issues through a reformative approach encompassing focused interventions, mediation, as well as the continuous implementation of programmes and awareness campaigns,” he said. — The Borneo Post